Papa Gino’s announces the Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes

DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papa Gino’s, New England’s beloved neighborhood pizzeria and the Official Pizza of Drake Maye, has announced a sweepstakes offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Drake Maye and appear in a Papa Gino’s TV commercial featuring Maye.

To enter the Papa Gino’s Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes:
1. Visit Papa Gino’s official social media pages: Instagram, Facebook or TikTok
2. Find the official Sweepstakes post: “What would you say to Drake Maye over a slice of pizza?”
3. Like the post and comment in response to the designated post before March 6, 2026, at 10:00 am.
4. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry.
5. For complete sweepstakes rules and details, visit https://www.papaginos.com/share-slice-with-drake-maye-sweepstakes.

One lucky winner will have the opportunity to meet Drake and appear in a Papa Gino’s commercial which will be filmed in the Boston region in March. The TV commercial is the first in a series of ads being filmed for a new Papa Gino’s marketing campaign called Dough Delivery with Drake Maye.

“As we kick off our new Papa Gino’s advertising campaign featuring Drake Maye, we are excited to launch the Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes. This is an incredible opportunity for one lucky New England fan to win a chance to meet Drake and appear in a Papa Gino’s television commercial,” said Rachel Stephens, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Gino’s.

The Dough Delivery with Drake Maye advertising campaign will feature a series of ads which leverage Maye’s authenticity, credibility and deliverability on the field, while communicating the high-quality ingredients and authentic, hand-stretched dough that’s made fresh and delivered daily to Papa Gino’s locations throughout New England.

Papa Gino’s launched its collaboration with Maye in January 2026 after learning the QB discovered and fell in love with Papa Gino’s pizza after moving to the Boston region last year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Drake Maye on our new ad campaign,” Stephens continued. “Drake’s authenticity, strong work ethic, and humble personality align perfectly with Papa Gino’s brand values and our commitment to doing things the right way to serve all of our loyal New England customers.”

For Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes rules and details, visit https://www.papaginos.com/share-slice-with-drake-maye-sweepstakes.


About Papa Gino’s

Papa Gino’s has been New England’s neighborhood pizzeria since 1961, serving authentic Italian-inspired pizza made from an 80-year-old family recipe. Known for its handmade dough, signature sauce, and premium cheese blend, Papa Gino’s delivers the classic thin-crust flavor generations of New Englanders have loved — bringing people together, one slice at a time. With more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, Papa Gino’s remains committed to its communities, supporting local businesses and serving families with pride. Follow Papa Gino’s onFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The Papa Gino’s App is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Find your neighborhood Papa Gino’s at papaginos.com.

About

Papa Gino's is New England's neighborhood pizzeria with more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire. When Mike Valerio and his wife opened the first Papa Gino’s in 1961 in East Boston, they used the recipes that his family brought over from Italy in the 1930’s. That pizza recipe has never changed and is still being used today. That’s why every Papa Gino’s pizza still has that same distinctive, authentic Italian taste. So the pizza you grew up with is the same pizza you feed your family. What makes our pizza special? It’s in the details. Details like traditional dough, made fresh daily right here in Walpole, Mass. using only five simple ingredients: locally-milled hard winter wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and oil. Our specially crafted tomato sauce made from vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Top that with our signature blend of three premium cheeses for an authentic pizza with the uniquely delicious taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Papa Gino's Website

