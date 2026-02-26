Billy Zane and Dennys Ilic Return to Leica Gallery LA for West Hollywood ArtWalk Finale on February 28

Billy Zane and Dennys Ilic will be returning at the Leica Gallery Los Angeles on Saturday, February 28. Billy Zane at the Leica Gallery Los Angeles where he will be returning on Saturday, February 28. Billy Zane's Exhibit, "A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR..." at the Leica Gallery Los Angeles. Billy Zane and Dennys Ilic will be attending on Saturday, February 28. Charlie Altuna and Joshua Gogarty photographed as a part of Billy Zane's "A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR..." Billy Zane and Dennys Ilic will be at the Leica Gallery Los Angeles on Saturday, February 28. Billy Zane and Joshua Gogarty in front of Billy Zane's exhibit, "A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR..." in front of Joshua's photo. Billy Zane is returning to the Leica Gallery Los Angeles on Saturday, February 28.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy Zane and photographer Dennys Ilic will return to the beautiful and renowned Leica Gallery Los Angeles on Saturday, February 28, for a final appearance after a successful run that began in mid-January. Curator and Manager Paris Chong has scheduled this event to align with the West Hollywood ArtWalk, marking the closing days of Zane’s exhibition, A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR…Since its January 15 debut, Zane’s photography exhibition A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR... has attracted steady interest from both the art and entertainment communities. The opening night reached full capacity, with Zane and Ilic engaging with guests and fans. Their return on February 28 offers another opportunity to experience the exhibition during its final days.Known for his iconic roles in Titanic, Zoolander, Dead Calm, and the Academy Award-shortlisted Waltzing with Brando, Zane now focuses on photography to capture authentic human moments. Shot entirely on Leica cameras, A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR… documents the instant laughter appears, emphasizing timing, honesty, and connection. The curated sequence encourages viewers to engage deeply with each image.Dennys Ilic’s Hollywood Black and White, displayed alongside Zane’s collection, combines classic portraiture with modern spontaneity. Together, these exhibitions create a dynamic environment. With free admission and only a few days remaining, the February 28 appearance by Billy Zane and Dennys Ilic is an ideal opportunity to visit before the exhibition closes on March 2.EVENT & EXHIBITION DETAILSWest Hollywood ArtWalk Artist Appearance:Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 3:00–5:00 PMLocation:Leica Gallery Los Angeles8783 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048Exhibition:A GUY WALKS INTO A BAR… by Billy ZaneOn View Through March 2, 2026Admission: FreeGallery Hours:Monday–Saturday: 10:00 AM–6:00 PMSunday: 12:00 PM–5:00 PMFor more information, visit www.leicagalleryla.com

