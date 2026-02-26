Kidd Roofing Recognized as a 2026 GAF Master Elite® 3-Star President’s Club Award Winner

Kidd Roofing's 2026 GAF 3-Star President's Club Award

Prestigious national honor recognizes Kidd Roofing’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer service, and industry leadership.

This achievement reflects the dedication of our team to delivering exceptional roofing solutions, maintaining highest standards of craftsmanship, and putting our customers first in everything we do.” — Chris Lowe, President & CEO of Kidd Roofing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kidd Roofing announced today that it has been recognized as a 2026 GAF Master Elite3-Star President’s Club Award winner, its highest level of recognition for a contractor. Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, presents this award to its top-tier Master Elitecontractors who demonstrate a commitment to high-quality service and industry leadership.This annual recognition celebrates contractors across the country that showcase exemplary efforts in delivering superior workmanship, outstanding customer service, and leadership within the roofing industry.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 3-Star President’s Club Award winner by GAF,” said Chris Lowe, President & CEO of Kidd Roofing. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering exceptional roofing solutions, maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship, and putting our customers first in everything we do. Our partnership with GAF allows us to provide industry-leading products backed by trusted expertise, and we’re proud to be counted among the very best contractors in the nation.”“The GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award is a badge of honor for contractors who prioritize quality and service above all else, distinguishing themselves among the rest,” said Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer at GAF. “This award is reserved for the top tier of roofing contractors nationwide, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to maintaining the highest standards for their employees and every customer they serve.”GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, uphold a proven reputation for excellence, and commit to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must meet rigorous criteria to earn and maintain the designation of a GAF Master Eliteresidential contractor; a distinction achieved by only a small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide.About GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners, and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com About Kidd RoofingFounded in 1982, Kidd Roofing is a premier residential and commercial roofing contractor serving the Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, and Orlando regions. With decades of experience, Kidd Roofing has built a reputation for delivering high-quality roofing systems, responsive customer service, and expert project management.The company specializes in roof replacement, new construction, storm restoration, maintenance programs, and waterproofing solutions for homeowners, businesses, and property managers. By combining skilled craftsmanship with premium roofing materials, Kidd Roofing ensures long-term performance and protection for every project.As a GAF Master Elitecontractor, Kidd Roofing offers customers access to industry-leading roofing products and enhanced warranty options backed by one of the most trusted manufacturers in North America. This distinction underscores the company’s commitment to continuous training, safety, and installation excellence.Guided by core values rooted in integrity, accountability, and service, Kidd Roofing continues to raise the standard for roofing excellence while protecting what matters most for the communities it serves. Visit www.kiddroof.com to find out more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.