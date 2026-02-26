Jared Bauman Shares Updated Amazon Influencer Strategy on Side Hustle Nation Podcast

Jared Bauman, CEO at 201 Creative

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jared Bauman, founder of 201Creative.com and host of the Niche Pursuits podcast, recently appeared on the popular Side Hustle Nation podcast to discuss how he’s earning through the Amazon Influencer Program, with the majority of that income now coming from Amazon’s new Creator Connections feature.In Episode 723 of The Side Hustle Show , Bauman breaks down how the Amazon Influencer landscape has evolved beyond simply uploading product review videos to Amazon listings.“There’s a major shift happening inside the Amazon Influencer Program,” Bauman explains in the interview. “Creator Connections allows influencers to partner directly with brands offering significantly higher commission rates; often between 10% and 40%, compared to the traditional 2% to 3% from standard on-site commissions.”Creator Connections, a feature inside the Amazon Associates account, enables brands to launch campaigns offering enhanced commission payouts for influencer review videos. According to the podcast discussion, there are now over 500,000 active brand campaigns available through the platform.Bauman details how influencers can:- Identify high-converting products- Repurpose existing video assets for Creator Connections campaigns- Reach out directly to brands to build a steady pipeline of opportunities- Increase earnings without dramatically increasing production workloadThe shift has proven significant. Rather than relying solely on traditional Amazon video placements, Bauman reports that most of his current Amazon Influencer income now comes from Creator Connections campaigns.For creators interested in implementing the strategy, Bauman offers a free step-by-step ebook outlining how to get started with the Amazon Influencer Program and Creator Connections.The guide covers:- How to qualify for the Amazon Influencer storefront- How to create review videos that convert- How to find and apply for high-paying Creator Connections campaigns- Outreach strategies for securing free products and higher commissionsAs the Amazon Influencer Program continues to evolve, Bauman’s insights provide creators with a timely roadmap for turning product reviews into a scalable side income stream.The free ebook is available at:Listeners can hear the full interview on Side Hustle Nation here:

