Newton’s Grove School and Inspired Education announces Nsouli Scholars Programme 2026 to support the next generation of global leaders

The Nsouli Scholars Programme is about opening doors for young people with the talent and drive to succeed, regardless of their background.” — Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired Education

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton’s Grove School and Inspired Education , the leading global group of premium schools, has announced the launch of the Nsouli Scholars Programme 2026, a scholarship initiative offering fully funded places at its schools to exceptional pupils who would otherwise be unable to access high-quality educational opportunities. Applications are currently open at https://www.inspirededu.com/nsouli-scholars-2026 and close on May 1, 2026, with successful scholars announced later in May 2026. Note: Nsouli Scholarships are for students who are NOT presently enrolled in an Inspired School.The Nsouli Scholars Programme is designed to identify and support high-potential young people with outstanding academic ability and exceptional talent in sport or the performing and creative arts. The programme will award full day or boarding scholarships to pupils joining one of Inspired’s schools from September 2026, building on the group’s existing robust scholarship programmes.The initiative honours Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired Education, who established the group in 2013 with the ambition of redefining international private education through a pupil-centred, globally relevant approach.“The Nsouli Scholars Programme is about opening doors for young people with the talent and drive to succeed, regardless of their background,” said Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired Education. “By providing access to an Inspired education, we are investing in future leaders who will excel academically, creatively and athletically, and who will go on to make a positive impact in the world.”Scholars will benefit from Inspired’s holistic educational model, which combines rigorous academics with a strong emphasis on personal development, leadership and character. The programme reflects Inspired Education’s commitment to widening access to world-class schooling and creating meaningful opportunities for talented pupils from diverse backgrounds.The Nsouli Scholars Programme is open to pupils aged 13 and above who can demonstrate financial need and exceptional potential. Applicants must show outstanding academic performance, excellence in either sport or the performing and creative arts, and personal qualities including integrity, ambition, leadership, resilience and a strong work ethic.In recognition of Nadim M. Nsouli’s Lebanese heritage, a proportion of the scholarships will be awarded to pupils of Lebanese origin, reinforcing Inspired’s global outlook and inclusive values.To find out more information about the Nsouli Scholars Programme, please visit https://inspirededu.com/. For over 40 years, Newton’s Grove School has established itself as a leader in private education in the Mississauga region, serving students from PK to Grade 12. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. By setting high standards and maintaining small classes, Newton’s Grove individualizes its approach and provides the enrichment students need. Blending traditional expectations — including regular homework and disciplined study habits — with the latest educational research, the school delivers dynamic, engaging lessons that prepare students for future success.Note to media: Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga, serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville, and Vaughan. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. With almost 50 years of excellence in education, Newton’s Grove provides a superior, well-balanced academic experience for students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. Small class sizes ensure personalized attention and support, preparing students for success at top-tier universities in Canada and around the world, with a consistent record of 100% university acceptance. Newton’s Grove School is a proud member of the Inspired Education Group, a global network of 124 premium schools educating more than 95,000 students worldwide, providing access to international best practices, innovative programming, and enriched global learning opportunities. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com About Inspired EducationAs the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on 6 continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: https://inspirededu.com

