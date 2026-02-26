Caresify Home Care Launches National Franchise Expansion

Inviting Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs to Lead the Future of Home Care

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for home-based care continues to increase across the United States, driven by an aging population and a shift toward services delivered in the home, Caresify Home Care , a leading home care provider accredited by The Joint Commission, has announced the launch of its national franchise program. The expansion aligns with broader industry trends and reflects the growing role of in-home care within the healthcare continuum.The U.S. home healthcare market is projected to exceed $380 billion in the coming decade, with the global market expected to reach approximately $747.7 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research.Growth is attributed to an aging population, a preference for care delivered at home, and increased demand for personalized services. Caresify operates within this market with an established model that includes defined processes, technology-supported operations, and experience in regulatory compliance and service delivery.Founded on the belief that care should be compassionate, culturally aligned, and clinically informed, Caresify has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, human-centered services while leveraging technology to improve outcomes for clients, families, and caregivers alike.Unlike traditional franchise systems, Caresify offers more than a business model — it offers a platform for meaningful impact and long-term growth. Franchisees receive a defined operating model that includes initial training, established systems, and operational support, with comparatively low overhead and limited physical buildout requirements.Founder and CEO Sheriff Adewale said the company’s expansion reflects broader shifts in how care is delivered, particularly as more services move into the home setting.“Caresify was founded on the principle that care should be delivered with dignity, consistency, and respect for individual needs,” Adewale said. “As demand for home-based services continues to increase, there is a need for models that emphasize quality standards, accountability, and culturally responsive care.”Adewale said the company’s franchise model is structured to support operators who align with established service and compliance expectations.“The model is designed to provide a framework for delivering services that meet regulatory requirements while maintaining consistency in care delivery,” he said. “Participation is subject to applicable registration and disclosure requirements, and the organization evaluates potential operators based on their ability to meet operational and quality standards.”Caresify’s growth strategy focuses on combining national brand strength with localized, community-driven care delivery — a model that has already proven successful across multiple states and regulatory environments. Angel Bell , Director at Caresify, said the organization is responding to increased demand for in-home care services that are both clinically informed and culturally responsive.“Demand for home-based care continues to grow, particularly for services that are personalized and aligned with the needs of diverse communities,” Bell said. “Caresify has developed operational systems, technology, and workforce strategies intended to support service delivery across multiple markets.”Bell said the company’s franchise model is structured to provide operational support and standardized processes for individuals with varying levels of business experience.“The model includes training, technology platforms, and ongoing support designed to assist operators in establishing and managing services within their local communities,” she said. “As the home care sector continues to expand, there is increased interest in models that combine regulatory alignment, operational infrastructure, and community-based care delivery.”The availability of franchise opportunities is subject to applicable federal and state registration and disclosure requirements. Additional information may be obtained at www.caresify.com/franchise or by contacting franchisedevelopment@caresify.comAbout Caresify Home Care:Caresify Home Care is a leading provider of home care services, dedicated to promoting independence, dignity, and overall well-being for clients and their families. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including skilled and non-skilled home care, personal care, dementia support and home health coordination, all delivered through a personalized care approach tailored to each individual’s needs. The organization is approved and licensed across multiple states.Disclaimer:This franchising information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Certain states regulate the offer and sale of franchises. If you are a resident of one of these states we will not offer or sell you a franchise unless and until we have complied with the applicable presale filing, registration, and disclosure requirements in your state.

