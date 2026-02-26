Stephanie L. Pratt Recognized by Influential Women for Championing Accessibility and Independence in Prattville Alabama

PRATTVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services Empowers Individuals Who Are Deaf, Blind, or Have Other Disabilities to ThriveStephanie L. Pratt serves as a Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS), where she has devoted more than a decade to empowering individuals who are deaf, blind, or have other disabilities. Based in Prattville, she specializes in helping clients achieve independence, strengthen workplace skills, and access the tools and resources necessary to build meaningful, self-sufficient lives.Stephanie’s passion for her field began at just eight years old after reading the autobiography of Helen Keller. Inspired by Keller’s resilience and achievements, she felt called to serve individuals with sensory disabilities. That early inspiration guided her academic and professional journey. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Deaf Education from the University of Montevallo and later completed a Master’s Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling at Auburn University.Over the years, Stephanie has built a diverse and impactful career spanning more than 20 years in education and rehabilitation counseling. She began her professional journey in the classroom, teaching for two years before transitioning into specialized deaf education. She then served for eight years as an Itinerant Teacher for the Deaf, working with students from PreK through 12th grade and collaborating closely with families and school teams to ensure access to communication and academic success. Following her time in the classroom, she became a Case Manager for the Deaf, further deepening her expertise in coordinating services and advocating for student needs. She also served as a case manager at the Janice Capilouto Center for the Deaf before stepping into her long-term counseling role with ADRS.Fluent in American Sign Language, Stephanie develops individualized employment plans tailored to each client’s strengths, goals, and needs. Her approach blends practical guidance with encouragement, ensuring that clients not only receive services but also develop confidence and self-advocacy skills.Stephanie has been actively involved in programs such as College Quest, which prepares students with vision loss for higher education and independent living. She also stays at the forefront of assistive innovation, incorporating AI-based technologies like Seeing AI to enhance accessibility for clients with visual impairments. While she acknowledges valid concerns surrounding artificial intelligence—particularly accuracy, privacy, and equitable access—she remains optimistic about its potential to increase autonomy and open doors that were once closed.For Stephanie, the most rewarding aspect of her career is witnessing breakthroughs. Whether a client masters a new adaptive skill, enrolls in college, or secures meaningful employment, those milestones reaffirm her commitment to inclusion and opportunity. She continues to advocate for accessibility and equal access across Alabama.Stephanie offers thoughtful advice to young women entering the field: stay focused and avoid being pulled into negativity. Instead, invest energy in students, clients, and professional growth. She encourages observation and lifelong learning, noting that experienced professionals often provide invaluable lessons simply through example.Outside of work, Stephanie values balance and personal fulfillment. In the spring, she enjoys tending her garden and cooking for family and friends. She also gives back through volunteering and financial support for Surrendering the Secret, a Bible study program dedicated to helping women who have experienced abortion find healing and hope.Through compassion, expertise, and unwavering dedication, Stephanie L. Pratt continues to create pathways to independence and opportunity for individuals with disabilities across Alabama.Learn More about Stephanie L. Pratt:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-pratt Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.