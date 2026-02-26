Global Digital Marketplace Osdire Expands Access to Businesses Following Rapid Freelancer Growth

Osdire expands access to businesses after rapid freelancer growth, offering secure, on-demand digital talent across 900+ service categories worldwide.

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osdire , the Liverpool-built global digital freelance marketplace, has announced the expansion of its platform to businesses worldwide following strong early growth across its freelancer community. The milestone comes as Osdire surpasses 30,000 registered users since launching in December 2025, reflecting rapid adoption and increasing engagement across the platform.Over the past two months, Osdire has focused on building a diverse freelancer network across over 900 service categories including web development , graphic design, video editing, digital marketing, social media management , writing, AI services, business support and more. This deliberate supply-first approach was designed to ensure businesses joining the platform would have immediate access to a broad range of active, skilled professionals.With its freelancer ecosystem now firmly established, Osdire is stepping into its next phase of growth by welcoming businesses seeking secure, on-demand digital talent.“Our priority from day one was to build a strong, reliable freelancer base,” said Eric Merlin, CEO of Osdire. “Now that foundation is in place, we are expanding our focus to support businesses looking for flexible, high-quality services delivered through a secure and transparent platform.”Osdire’s infrastructure includes secure wallet functionality, transparent fee structures, and structured dispute resolution processes, providing both buyers and freelancers with clarity and protection throughout each project. Funds are held securely and released only when agreed milestones are met, supporting confidence on both sides of the marketplace.As part of its business expansion phase, Osdire is introducing incentives for first-time buyers, including 10% off their first order and 1% cashback on all transactions. These offers are designed to encourage businesses to explore the platform while maintaining a balanced and sustainable marketplace model.The company is now increasing its global outreach efforts to attract businesses across startups, ecommerce brands, agencies, and growing enterprises that require scalable digital services without the complexity of traditional hiring structures.As the digital economy continues to evolve, demand for flexible, project-based expertise is rising. Osdire positions itself not simply as a freelance marketplace, but as infrastructure supporting both business growth and freelancer opportunity within a borderless digital workforce. By strengthening both sides of its ecosystem, Osdire aims to connect talent with opportunity in a way that is secure, transparent and built for modern commerce.About OsdireOsdire is a global digital freelance marketplace built in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Founded by Eric Merlin, the platform connects businesses with skilled freelancers across a wide range of digital service categories. Osdire empowers freelancers to monetise their skills while enabling companies to access high-quality talent quickly and securely.Learn more at https://osdire.com/

