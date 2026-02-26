Influential Women Spotlight: Deborah Klein, Strategic Enterprise Account Executive at Comcast Business Nationwide USA

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Strategic Growth and Sales Leadership Excellence in Kalamazoo, MichiganDeborah Klein is a seasoned sales leader with more than two decades of experience driving revenue growth and building strategic partnerships within the IT and telecommunications industry. Recognized for her integrity, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to client success, Deborah has held influential roles at major industry leaders, including Comcast Business, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Her career reflects a consistent track record of top-tier performance, executive-level relationship building, and team development.Currently serving as a Strategic Enterprise Account Executive at Comcast Business, Deborah is responsible for cultivating long-term enterprise partnerships and delivering customized, solution-based strategies that address complex business challenges. Within her first quarter in the role, she secured new logo acquisitions and significantly outpaced quota expectations—an early indicator of the value she brings to the organization. Her ability to understand client pain points, align technology solutions with strategic objectives, and execute with precision sets her apart in a highly competitive market.Prior to her current role, Deborah served as Associate Director at T-Mobile and Managing Partner at Verizon, where she led high-performing teams and drove substantial market share growth. Across these positions, she consistently demonstrated an ability to scale operations, mentor emerging leaders, and foster executive-level relationships across key verticals. Whether negotiating multimillion-dollar agreements or coaching team members to exceed ambitious targets, Deborah leads with energy, accountability, and excellence.She attributes her long-standing success to showing up and putting in the work every single day for more than 20 years, combined with the benefit of exceptional training and mentorship. A defining influence in her career was her longtime mentor, Jim Duncan, with whom she worked for nearly 18 years at Verizon. His leadership and strategic guidance helped shape her into the sales executive she is today. Deborah continues to apply those lessons as she evolves in her career, maintaining a growth mindset and commitment to delivering results.The best career advice she has ever received—“You can do anything you set out to accomplish. Stay the course, and you can achieve greatness”—has remained a guiding principle. For Deborah, perseverance, focus, and self-belief are just as critical as skill and strategy when striving for long-term success. She encourages young women entering the industry to remain teachable and willing to put in the work, emphasizing that success does not happen overnight. With dedication, integrity, and a commitment to continuous learning, she believes women can achieve far more than they initially imagine. Deborah is proud to have earned President’s Club honors from 2014 through 2019, followed by the ATLAS Award in 2020—accomplishments she credits to hard work, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to excellence rather than shortcuts. She advises others to stay curious, remain coachable, and never underestimate their ability to rise.In today’s professional landscape, Deborah sees one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—as achieving true balance between giving 100 percent to both family and career. She recognizes that maintaining this equilibrium requires ongoing dedication and intentional effort.Outside of her professional achievements, Deborah is deeply passionate about living a full and balanced life. She enjoys cooking, playing golf, and creating meaningful memories with her family. As the proud mother of a 13-year-old son and two energetic English Labrador puppies, she embraces the joy, laughter, and perspective they bring to her daily life.Deborah brings that same authenticity and enthusiasm to every setting—whether she is on the golf course, in the boardroom, or giving back to her community. She is actively involved in organizations such as the Junior League of Morristown and Inforum, where she supports women’s leadership and social impact initiatives. While she remains driven to consistently meet and exceed ambitious sales goals and develop the next generation of leaders within her company, she firmly believes that true success is rooted in balance. For Deborah, maintaining harmony between career and family, leading with integrity, and taking pride in every endeavor are the principles that fuel both her professional accomplishments and personal fulfillment.Learn More about Deborah Klein:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/deborah-klein Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Learn More about Deborah Klein:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/deborah-klein

