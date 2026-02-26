Influential Women Profiles Brittany Yurow: Driving Sales Excellence and Customer Partnership in Branchburg, New Jersey

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outside Sales Manager at U.S. LUMBER Brings 20+ Years of Leadership and Relationship-Building Expertise to the Wholesale Building Materials IndustryBrittany Yurow is a seasoned sales and customer relationship professional with more than 20 years of experience spanning business development, client engagement, and team leadership. Currently serving as an Outside Sales Manager at U.S. LUMBER, Brittany plays an integral role in building and maintaining strong customer partnerships while supporting her team in delivering measurable results. Her strategic approach to sales support, combined with effective social networking and relationship management, has earned her a reputation for excellence within the wholesale building materials industry.Prior to joining U.S. LUMBER, Brittany spent nearly nine years with Trex, where she held leadership roles focused on driving sales growth and managing teams across multiple markets. During her tenure, she consistently demonstrated an ability to expand market reach, strengthen customer service delivery, and mentor high-performing teams. Her leadership style blends accountability with encouragement, ensuring that both customers and colleagues feel supported and valued.Brittany’s career journey reflects steady growth and adaptability. From her early professional experience as a cosmetologist and customer service supervisor to her evolution into a high-impact sales leader, she has remained committed to continuous improvement. Her dynamic communication style and problem-solving mindset allow her to navigate changing market conditions while keeping customer value at the forefront.Brittany attributes her success to the unwavering support of her parents, who have always stood firmly in her corner, encouraging her to push harder, aim higher, and continually strive to become the best version of herself. Their belief in her laid the foundation for her confidence and determination. Today, she credits her husband for providing that same steadfast encouragement, serving not only as her greatest supporter but also as her trusted sounding board. The best career advice she has received—“People work for different reasons, and not everyone is you”—has helped her lead with empathy and understanding, recognizing that different motivations drive different people.To young women entering her industry, Brittany emphasizes the importance of finding the right manager. She believes her own growth was shaped by exceptional leaders who recognized strengths in her that she had not yet seen in herself. They both challenged and supported her, helping her develop into the professional she is today. In the building materials industry, she sees constant opportunity, though she acknowledges that the post-pandemic “Covid hangover” has shifted the landscape, requiring professionals to work harder than ever to win and retain business.Above all, Brittany values balance and compassion—prioritizing physical and mental well-being while remembering that everyone was once new at something. Her dedication, resilience, and commitment to meaningful relationships continue to set her apart in every role she undertakes.Learn More about Brittany Yurow:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/brittany-yurow Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

