JUNK.COM ENGAGES LOCAL FAMILIES AT MIAMI TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT

Junk.com welcomed families during Miami’s Touch-A-Truck event, where the company’s signature white truck and kid-favorite giveaways helped create a hands-on day of learning, play, and big smiles.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engines may be turned off, but the excitement was running full throttle as Junk.com in Miami rolled into Divine Savior Academy of Doral for its 6th Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, February 21. Families from across South Florida gathered for a morning of exploration, imagination, and up-close encounters with the vehicles kids love most.

Children eagerly climbed aboard, explored truck interiors, and peppered operators with questions...turning curiosity into hands-on learning. Junk.com’s signature white junk truck quickly became a favorite stop, drawing steady crowds of young truck fans and parents alike.

One of the biggest hits of the day was Junk.com’s squishy toy junk truck giveaway, which delighted younger attendees and added a playful, interactive twist to the experience. The keepsake gave kids a fun, age-appropriate way to remember the event long after the engines cooled.

“Seeing kids light up when they get behind the wheel of a big truck…real or pretend…is what this event is all about,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Touch-A-Truck brings families together, sparks curiosity, and reminds us how powerful simple, shared experiences can be.”

The free, family-friendly event once again highlighted the strong sense of community at Divine Savior Academy of Doral, while giving local families a memorable way to spend the weekend together. Junk.com’s participation underscored the company’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and supporting events that inspire learning through play.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and hassle-free experience. With a focus on responsible disposal through donation and recycling, Junk.com helps keep communities clean while making decluttering simple and stress-free. Learn more at www.junk.com.

