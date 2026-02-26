U.Santini Moving & Storage Marks More Than 85 Years of Trusted Brooklyn Moving Services

U.Santini Moving & Storage underscores its long-standing role as a reliable Brooklyn mover, serving generations with comprehensive relocation services.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.Santini Moving & Storage, a family-owned relocation company serving New York City since the 1930s, is marking more than 85 years of continuous operations in Brooklyn. Established in an era when local moves were booked in person and coordinated by hand-written ledgers, the company has evolved into a modern Brooklyn mover while maintaining the customer-first values on which it was founded.Over the decades, U.Santini Moving & Storage has grown from a neighborhood operation into a full-service provider for residential and commercial clients throughout the five boroughs and beyond. Today, its services include local and long-distance moving, office and industrial relocations, packing and unpacking, specialized handling of fragile and high-value items, and short- and long-term storage in secure, monitored facilities.The company attributes its longevity to a combination of trained, in-house moving professionals, transparent pricing and a focus on repeat and referral business. U.Santini Moving & Storage has built a reputation as one of the go-to Movers Brooklyn residents turn to for time-sensitive and complex relocations, including high-rise moves, brownstone walk-ups and office moves scheduled outside regular business hours.In addition to traditional moving services, U.Santini Moving & Storage offers tailored solutions for businesses undergoing expansions, consolidations or relocations. These services include pre-move planning, inventory management, IT and electronics moving, records and file relocation, and coordinated scheduling to minimize downtime. The company also supports interstate and long-distance moves, helping families and companies relocate from Brooklyn to destinations across the United States through a network of vetted carrier partners.As a long-established provider of Brooklyn moving services, U.Santini Moving & Storage emphasizes careful handling of customers’ belongings, detailed move preparation and open communication before, during and after each job. Crews are trained to navigate tight stairwells, busy city streets and building regulations that are common throughout New York City, helping reduce the risk of delays and unexpected complications.U.Santini Moving & Storage continues to invest in updated equipment, GPS-enabled fleets and digital scheduling tools, while maintaining a hands-on approach to customer service that reflects its roots as a neighborhood business. The company’s leadership notes that many of its moves now come from second- and third-generation customers who have relied on the firm for decades for their household and corporate relocations.Serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and surrounding regions, U.Santini Moving & Storage remains focused on delivering professional, dependable service that aligns with the expectations of New Yorkers navigating local, interstate and long-distance moves. About U.Santini Moving & Storage: U.Santini Moving & Storage is a family-owned, full-service moving and storage company based in Brooklyn, New York. Founded more than 85 years ago, the company provides residential and commercial moving, local and long-distance relocations, professional packing and unpacking, specialty item handling and secure storage solutions. With a focus on trained personnel, modern equipment and clear communication, U.Santini Moving & Storage serves customers throughout Brooklyn, the greater New York City area and destinations across the United States.

