DASI Announces inventory acquisition from Mesa Airlines to Support Fleet Transition

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DASI, a global leader in aviation inventory and logistics solutions, is proud to announce a major agreement with Mesa Airlines to provide support for its fleet transitions and integration with Republic Airways Holdings Inc. DASI has acquired spare parts inventories, covering Mesa’s entire CRJ700 and 900 fleet. The program includes coordinated uplifts from several of Mesa’s key U.S. locations by DASI’s dedicated, expert inventory uplift and logistics team.

DASI President Mike Heaton comments, “As fleets evolve, and industry consolidation occurs, airlines need a clear path to unlock capital tied up in surplus inventory. DASI provides that pathway with minimal operational impact.”

With this collaboration, DASI continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to airlines and MROs worldwide. In 2025, DASI supported more than 20 airlines and MROs to release capital trapped in non-core inventory, employing a variety of solution structures and adding to one of the largest inventory holdings in the industry.

About DASI

DASI is the industry's most efficient spares marketplace, connecting demand with genuine spares supply of all types, from sources around the globe. With availability pressure stretching existing supply chains, end-users need a single reliable source for as many of their parts requirements as possible. DASI connects high quality, cost saving new surplus and USM with factory new parts from its OEM and distributor partners, giving equal access to all market players.

About Republic Airways Holdings Inc

Founded in 1974, Republic Airways maintains a combined fleet of more than 300 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and its airlines offer scheduled passenger service with more than 1,300 daily scheduled flights to more than 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico. The airlines provide fixed-fee flights operated under their codeshare partners' brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express. The airlines employ more than 8,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at www.rjet.com.

