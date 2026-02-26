Kogan & DiSalvo Expands Shareholder Group to Support Growth Across Florida

New Shareholders (from left to right) Paul M. Silvestri, Tiffany M. Fanelli, and Jay S. London Founding shareholders Darryl B. Kogan and Theodore L. DiSalvo Kogan and DiSalvo Personal Injury Law logo

Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers has named three new shareholders, expanding the firm’s leadership team as it continues to grow throughout Florida.

Expanding our shareholder group ensures experienced leadership is involved at every stage of a case, from intake through resolution or trial.” — Founding shareholder, Darryl B. Kogan

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers has named three new shareholders — Jay S. London, Tiffany M. Fanelli, and Paul M. Silvestri — expanding the firm’s leadership team as it continues to grow throughout Florida.The elevation increases the firm’s shareholder group to seven and reflects the firm’s rising case volume, geographic reach, and litigation demands.The expansion comes as personal injury litigation continues to grow more complex, with larger cases, increased medical costs, and more sophisticated insurance defense strategies requiring deeper litigation resources and coordinated case management.“We are seeing more complex cases and higher expectations from both clients and referral attorneys,” said founding shareholder Darryl B. Kogan. “Expanding our shareholder group ensures experienced leadership is involved at every stage of a case, from intake through resolution or trial.”Each new shareholder will play a defined leadership role within the firm:Paul M. Silvestri will oversee referral and co-counsel relationships and provide shareholder leadership across the firm’s West Coast Florida offices, serving as a consistent leadership contact for referring attorneys throughout the region.Jay S. London will support continued practice growth, helping expand case capacity while maintaining responsiveness and quality as demand increases.Tiffany M. Fanelli will provide litigation leadership, strengthening trial preparation and strategic handling of complex injury matters.“The growth of our firm requires both experience and structure,” said shareholder Todd Baker. “Adding leadership in key areas allows us to maintain the level of preparation and communication our clients and referral partners expect while continuing to expand statewide.”The additional leadership allows the firm to increase oversight on complex matters while maintaining accessibility and communication for clients and referring attorneys. Kogan & DiSalvo now operates 15 offices across Florida, providing regional access supported by centralized litigation resources.About Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury LawyersFounded in 1994, Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers represents individuals injured due to the negligence of others. The firm handles matters including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and complex personal injury litigation throughout Florida. Its attorneys have received professional distinctions including Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and AV ratings.This press release was originally published by Kogan Injury Law and is republished with permission. Read the original here: https://www.kogan-disalvo.com/firm-news/kogan-disalvo-expands-shareholder-group-to-support-growth-across-florida/ This legal information article is the intellectual property of Kogan and DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers and may not be republished without attribution and a link to the original source.

