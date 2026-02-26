CFA Society Nashville & CFA Society East Tennessee Host Local Round of CFA Institute Greater TN Research Challenge

Greater Tennessee Research Challenge Jointly Hosted By CFA Society Nashville & CFA Society East Tennessee

11 student teams from the area’s leading universities and business schools competed for a place in the regional competition, with Harrow, Inc as subject company

The CFA Institute Research Challenge offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to bridge academic theory with real-world investment analysis.” — David Harkins, CFA, CPA Chair of the Greater Tennessee Research Challenge

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFA Society Nashville and CFA Society East Tennessee again this year jointly hosted the annual CFA Institute Greater Tennessee Research Challenge in Nashville today. CFA Society Nashville and CFA Society East Tennessee are representatives of CFA Institute – the global association of investment professionals comprising portfolio managers, investment advisors, educators and other financial professionals.During the Nashville local competition round, 11 teams of three to five students from the area’s leading universities and business schools competed for a place in the regional competition. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has won the local round, advancing to the next level that will culminate with the global final. This global competition attracts more than 6,000 students from 1,150 universities in nearly 100 countries each year.“The CFA Institute Research Challenge offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to bridge academic theory with real-world investment analysis,” said David Harkins, CFA, CPA Chair of the Greater Tennessee Research Challenge. “Through rigorous research, valuation analysis, and persuasive presentations, participants develop the skills and professional discipline that define our industry. We are proud to support and celebrate these outstanding students, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their exceptional achievement.”The following universities competed in the local round in Nashville today:Belmont UniversityCovenant CollegeFisk UniversityLipscomb UniversityMiddle Tennessee State UniversityMilligan UniversitySouthern Adventist UniversityUniversity of EvansvilleUniversity of Tennessee - ChattanoogaUniversity of Tennessee - KnoxvilleVanderbilt UniversityThe CFA Institute Greater Tennessee Research Challenge offers students the unique opportunity to develop and present an equity research report and compete on a global basis. Students learn from the leading local industry experts, and their mentors and peers from the world’s top business schools. This annual educational initiative is designed to promote best practices in equity research among the next generation of analysts through hands-on mentoring and intensive training in company analysis and presentation skills.Each university team presented their analysis and buy/sell/hold recommendations on Harrow, Inc . (HROW) https://www.harrow.com/ , a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, headquartered in Nashville, TN, to a panel of distinguished judges from the Middle & East Tennessee investment community. Their presentation was the culmination of months of research, interviews with company management, competitors, and clients, as well as presentation training, under the supervision of their faculty advisor and a dedicated industry mentor.For more information visit the CFA Institute Research Challenge website: https://www.cfainstitute.org/insights/events/research-challenge ENDSAbout the CFA Institute Research ChallengeThe CFA Institute Research Challenge is a global competition that tests the equity research and valuation, investment report writing, and presentation skills of university students. This annual educational initiative promotes best practices in equity research among the next generation of analysts through hands-on mentoring and intensive training in company analysis and presentation skills. Through the course of the competition, which requires hundreds of hours of preparation, participants receive mentoring from a professional research analyst as they analyze a publicly traded company, write a professional research report, and present their research results and recommendations to a high-profile panel of experts. Points are awarded to teams based on their investment case, their poise, and their ability to answer the judges’ questions. The teams are sponsored by local CFA Institute member societies or groups of volunteers, each of which previously hosted country heats of the Challenge. To learn how students, universities, and even alumni in the industry can get involved: https://www.cfainstitute.org/insights/events/research-challenge About CFA Society NashvilleCFA Society Nashville is the leading association of local investment professionals in Nashville, Tennessee, steeped in a rich history spanning over half a century. The non-profit organization has been serving Nashville and its surrounding cities since 1965. As a member society of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Nashville connects its members to a global network of investment professionals. The CFA Society Nashville’s mission is to equip its members to be leaders in the local community by promoting the value of the CFA designation, and facilitating the exchange of ideas and resources, for the ultimate benefit of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please visit https://www.cfasociety.org/nashville/home About the CFA Society East TennesseeCFA Society East Tennessee was formed in 2010 through the merger of the Chattanooga and Knoxville Societies. It typically draws its membership from the geographical area east of US 127 in Tennessee, although Charterholders are free to choose which Society they would like to affiliate with. Most members (approximately 70%) are located in the Chattanooga area, with the remainder in the Knoxville area. Please visit https://www.cfasociety.org/easttennessee/home to learn more.About Harrow, IncHarrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit https://www.harrow.com/ , and connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harrow-health-inc/ Media ContactSofia Goryn, CFA, MA (Journalism)Advocacy & Community Outreach Committee - Media & PR Outreach ChampionCFA Society NashvilleEmail: info@cfanashville.org

