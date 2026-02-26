Hinckley Medical Announces Company Name Change to OneDose, Expands Access to EMS Decision-Support Platform

Hinckley Medical rebrands as OneDose, expanding from a single-product innovation to a comprehensive EMS platform supporting care from dispatch through handoff.

This new name better represents who we are today and where we’re headed” — Tristen Hazlett

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinckley Medical today announced that it has officially changed its company name to OneDose , reflecting the company’s evolution from a single-product innovation into a comprehensive platform supporting EMS professionals across the full prehospital continuum of care.Founded with a focus on improving medication dosing accuracy through actual-weight-based technology and the OneWeight ambulance gurney scale, the company has since expanded its capabilities to deliver a robust clinical decision-support platform. OneDose now helps EMS teams improve dosing accuracy, reduce cognitive load, streamline documentation, and support critical care decisions from dispatch to patient handoff.“This new name better represents who we are today and where we’re headed,” said Tristen Hazlett, Co-Founder and CEO. “OneDose reflects our mission to simplify complex care decisions and equip EMS professionals with tools that enhance accuracy, confidence, and efficiency in the field.”No Changes to Ownership or ServicesThe name change does not affect ownership, leadership, personnel, or existing customer services. Agencies and partners can expect the same trusted products, support, and relationships — now operating under the OneDose brand.Expanded Access with Updated Plan StructureAs part of this next chapter, OneDose is introducing an updated plan structure designed to expand access to its technology:- Essentials Plan (Now Free): Provides core protocol support and foundational tools to help agencies deliver accurate, efficient care — now available at no cost.- Premium Plan: Continues to offer the full suite of advanced clinical features, integrations, analytics, and expanded functionality for agencies seeking a comprehensive clinical and operational solution.This move underscores OneDose’s commitment to increasing accessibility to high-quality clinical decision support across EMS systems of all sizes.New Brand, Same MissionAlongside the new name, OneDose has introduced a new logo, updated visual identity, and a new website at www.myonedose.com . The company’s new slogan — “Streamlining Care Decisions from Dispatch to Handoff” — reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting EMS professionals at every stage of patient care.Existing users can continue accessing services through the current URL, and are encouraged to bookmark the new website.For more information, contact support@myonedose.com.About OneDoseOneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions—from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at www.myonedose.com

