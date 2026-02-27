Vagabond Tours Crowned Ireland’s #1 Best Mid-Size Workplace For 2026

The Vagabond Tours Team Enjoying Their Win And Again!

Vagabond Takes Top Spot Among Ireland’s Best Mid-Size Workplaces

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family owned Irish tour operator, Vagabond Tours, is proud to announce that it has been ranked #1 Best Mid-Size Workplace™ in Ireland 2026 at the prestigious Great Place to Work Awards.

The Wicklow, Ireland based company took the top spot in the Mid-Size category at the 24th annual Great Place to Work Awards, held on Wednesday 25th February 2026. This marks Vagabond Tours’ third consecutive year being recognised among Ireland’s top workplaces, but the first time securing the number one position nationally.

What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it comes directly from the people who know Vagabond best, its own team. The award is based on confidential feedback gathered through the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey, measuring levels of trust, camaraderie, pride and overall workplace experience.

While Vagabond Tours is best known for delivering unforgettable small-group adventures across Ireland, its commitment to creating a positive, supportive and high-performing workplace remains equally central to its success.

Rob Rankin, Founder and Managing Director of Vagabond Tours, said:

“To be named the number one Best Mid Size Workplace in Ireland is an incredible honour, especially because it comes directly from our team. We’ve always believed that happy team members create happy guests. This recognition belongs to our VagaGuides, our HQ crew and everyone who brings energy, humour and heart to Vagabond every single day.”

From expert VagaGuides leading hiking, horseback riding and cultural adventures across Ireland, to the dedicated operations and guest services team at headquarters, every team member plays a vital role in delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Vagabond Tours continues to invest in professional development, work-life balance and fostering a culture built on trust, camaraderie and shared adventure.

A total of 120 organisations across a wide range of industries were recognised at this year’s awards.

You can see the full list here: https://greatplacetowork.ie/best-workplaces/ireland/2026#list

About Vagabond Tours

Vagabond have been the leaders in small-group tours of Ireland for almost 24 years. Our guided tours of Ireland are the perfect recipe of boutique accommodation, passionate driver guides, top quality Mercedes tour vehicles, delicious food and unmissable local Irish experiences.

Vagabond Tours was established in 2002; the brainchild of Rob Rankin, who had been travelling in Southern Africa with his wife, Amy. While in Africa, Rob and Amy saw the safari and ‘overland’ tours that were so popular there. This was an idea for an Ireland vacation tour unlike anything that currently existed.

We are proud to have built an excellent reputation within the Irish tourism industry and with our guests (and repeat guests) and always aim to provide the best tours in Ireland. We offer two types of tours, our Vagabond Active Adventure Tours and our relaxed Driftwood Tours. They can vary between 5-15 days long.

https://vagabondtoursofireland.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.