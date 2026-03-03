Carpe Diem & Balata Data Expand Partnership to Modernize Post-Warranty Broadband Support

Carpe Diem Technology Solutions (CDTS), experts in network modernization and AI-driven infrastructure solutions Balata Data, a global provider of post-warranty support and lifecycle management for multi-vendor IT infrastructure

Carpe Diem and Balata expand partnership to cut costs and extend infrastructure life with global post-warranty support for broadband operators

FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpe Diem Technology Solutions and Balata Data Expand Strategic Partnership to Modernize Post-Warranty Support for Broadband OperatorsCarpe Diem Technology Solutions (“Carpe Diem”) and Balata Data (“Balata”) today announced an expanded partnership designed to help broadband operators reduce operating expenses and maximize the useful life of deployed data center infrastructure, including server, storage, and network assets. The collaboration combines Carpe Diem’s role as a trusted value-added reseller and preferred broadband solutions provider with Balata’s global post-warranty support and lifecycle management capabilities.Under the expanded alliance, Carpe Diem brings market access, deep industry relationships, and professional services spanning infrastructure engineering, hardware sourcing, program management, pre-staging, and deployment support. Balata complements these capabilities through its Balata One™ platform, multi-vendor post-warranty maintenance programs, and a global engineering footprint supporting field service delivery in more than 120 countries.By unifying analytics, hardware strategy, and hands-on execution, the partnership offers operators a practical alternative to traditional OEM renewals, enabling them to right-size support coverage, reduce unnecessary refresh costs, and alleviate operational strain on internal IT and network teams.“Carpe Diem’s breadth of VAR broadband expertise, combined with our post-warranty service platform, creates meaningful value for operators,” said Zach Broome, SVP & Managing Partner at Balata. “Together, we help customers stretch budgets while improving generational infrastructure lifecycle outcomes.”“Our partnership with Balata enhances Carpe Diem’s ability to deliver complete, flexible, and cost-effective support models,” said Cuong Dang, CEO of Carpe Diem Technology Solutions. “We’re helping operators extend the life of their investments, reduce costs, and operate more efficiently all while improving reliability.”

