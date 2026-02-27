Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts Celebrates 45+ Years of Protecting South Florida's Coastline

Family-Owned Marine Construction Company Ranks Among Top 1% of Florida Licensed Contractors.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts , one of South Florida's premier marine construction companies, proudly marks more than 45 years of excellence in protecting and enhancing the region's waterfront properties. Founded in 1979 by Mike Duncan as Duncan Seawall, the company has grown into a full-service coastal and marine construction firm while maintaining its commitment to family values, quality craftsmanship, and unparalleled customer service."Marine construction is more than just a job to us; it's our passion," said Mike Duncan, Owner and Contractor of Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts. "We have invested decades into learning and adopting the most modern marine construction methods. We take pride in doing the job right and have installed thousands of seawalls, docks, and boat lifts, taking each project from inception to completion."Industry Recognition and ExcellenceCoast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts has earned prestigious recognition throughout its four-and-a-half decades of service. The company holds an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been ranked by BuildZoom among the top 1% of 191,428 Florida licensed contractors. Additionally, the company is an active member of the Florida Marine Contractors Association (FMCA), demonstrating its commitment to industry standards and professional excellence.Comprehensive Marine Construction ServicesWhether residential or commercial, Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts offers a complete range of marine construction services including seawall construction with a free five-year assessment, custom dock design and installation, boat lifts ranging from 1,000 to 60,000 lb. capacity, rock revetments (rip-rap), and retaining wall construction. The company guides customers through every phase of their waterfront project, from permitting to the finished product.A Legacy of Trust and Quality"We are committed to using the highest quality materials available at the best possible value," Duncan continued. "We have high standards and brand integrity. We use time-tested, proven processes and settle for nothing less than impeccability. Above all, we recognize that it is a privilege to assist our customers in making their marine construction dreams a reality."Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts partners with leading industry brands including DECO Boat Lifts, Tide Tamer Boat Lifts, Hurricane Boat Lifts, TimberTech AZEK Decking, Weardeck, AccuDock, and premium seawall panel manufacturers like CMI, Vanguard, and Everlast to ensure every project meets the highest standards of durability and performance.About Coast Seawall Dock & BoatliftsCoast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts is a family-owned, full-service marine construction company serving South Florida since 1979. Led by owner and contractor Mike Duncan, the company specializes in seawalls, docks, boat lifts, rock revetments (rip-rap), and retaining walls for both residential and commercial clients. With an A+ BBB rating and recognition as a top 1% Florida contractor, Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts continues to set the standard for quality and professionalism in marine construction.For more information, visit www.coastseawall.com For updates, follow Coast Seawall Dock & Boatlifts on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coastseawall/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoastSeawall

