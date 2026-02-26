BMW X5 Carbon Buildup and Clogged Injectors Repaired in Hollywood

BMW X5 Spark Plugs with Carbon Buildup causing engine misfire codes. The logo of German Car Depot in Hollywood, FL.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- German Car Depot , led by owner Alan Gelfand, has released a new diagnostic and repair feature video titled “ BMW X5 Carbon Buildup clogged Injectors & plugs. Serving Hollywood & Fort Lauderdale Euro Owners.” The video highlights a common but often overlooked issue affecting direct-injection BMW engines: carbon buildup combined with clogged fuel injectors and worn spark plugs.With more than 30 years of experience servicing European vehicles, Alan Gelfand explains that carbon accumulation on intake valves is a growing concern in modern BMW engines, particularly in turbocharged models like the BMW X5. Unlike older port-injection systems, direct injection does not wash fuel over intake valves, allowing carbon deposits to accumulate over time. This buildup can lead to rough idling, misfires, reduced fuel economy, hesitation under acceleration, and long-term engine performance issues.In this featured repair case, the BMW X5 presented with drivability complaints including misfires and reduced power. Upon inspection, technicians identified heavy carbon buildup, partially clogged injectors, and worn spark plugs. The team performed a thorough intake cleaning, injector service, and ignition component replacement to restore proper engine performance.“Carbon buildup isn’t something drivers notice overnight,” said Alan Gelfand. “It develops gradually, and by the time performance drops significantly, the engine is already struggling. Early diagnosis prevents larger, more expensive repairs.”German Car Depot serves BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, and other European vehicle owners throughout Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and surrounding South Florida communities. The shop specializes in dealership-level diagnostics with personalized service and transparent communication.The newly released video aims to educate European vehicle owners about the importance of proactive maintenance, particularly for direct-injection engines. Regular inspections, fuel system servicing, and ignition maintenance can significantly extend engine life and maintain peak performance.European vehicle owners experiencing rough running, check engine lights, or loss of power are encouraged to have their vehicles professionally inspected before minor drivability issues become costly engine damage.For more information or to schedule service, visit German Car Depot online.

