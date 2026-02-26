MEDIA ADVISORY: Cover the Caribbean’s Strategic Energy Shift at Caribbean Energy Week 2026

Caribbean Energy Week connects media with the region’s fastest-growing energy frontier, offering access to ministers, investor roundtables and key projects.

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the media are invited to cover the inaugural Caribbean Energy Week (CEW), taking place March 30 – April 1, 2026 at the Royal Torarica Hotel in Paramaribo, Suriname. The forum is rapidly emerging as the premier stage for reporting on energy geopolitics, frontier hydrocarbon development and strategic investment flows reshaping the Caribbean Basin.

CEW 2026 convenes stakeholders at a pivotal moment for the region. The Suriname–Guyana basin stands among the world’s fastest-growing offshore oil frontiers, with Guyana’s multi-billion-barrel discoveries fueling sustained production growth and infrastructure buildout, while Suriname advances toward its first major deepwater development — TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu project targeting first oil by 2028.

Trinidad and Tobago’s recent ultra-deepwater acreage awards have drawn renewed multi-billion-dollar interest from international oil companies, catalyzing an upstream revival that intersects with LNG expansion, power generation upgrades and industrial gas utilization strategies.

Regional discussions are increasingly being shaped by shifting geopolitical dynamics. Amid renewed U.S. investor interest in neighboring Venezuela, Caribbean nations are reassessing opportunities for expanded trade, infrastructure connectivity and deeper energy collaboration across the basin. At the same time, governments are advancing renewable integration, grid modernization, critical minerals development and emerging carbon market initiatives to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

Journalists will have direct access to senior government leaders and policymakers, including Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago; Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation, Suriname; Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Republic of Senegal; Melford Walter Nicholas, Minister of Information, Communication, Technologies, Utilities and Energy, Antigua and Barbuda; and Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary General of CARICOM.

These officials, alongside other high-level delegates, will shape discussions on licensing frameworks, investment strategies and cross-sector growth. CEW’s agenda features investor roundtables and country spotlight sessions bringing together ministers, national oil company leaders, financiers and private capital to highlight priority projects and the policy environments enabling them.

Media accreditation is now open. Reporters, editors and content creators are encouraged to secure their passes to capture exclusive interviews, deal momentum and policy insights from one of the world’s most dynamic energy frontiers.

Apply for a media pass here.

Contact the team: info@energycapitalpower.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.