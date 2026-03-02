Eventeny Becomes the Largest Vendor Marketplace in the United States

Eventeny supports more than 28,000 events nationwide and 16 million monthly visitors, along with 300,000 active vendors, exhibitors, and artists.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventeny has become the largest vendor marketplace in the United States, based on platform activity, event volume, and marketplace participation as of March 2026. Since its inception, Eventeny processed over 800,000 applications from artists, vendors, and exhibitors, with 40% of the volume in 2025 alone. Volume continues to expand, with 168,000 total products added to Eventeny’s online marketplace.“Growth in Eventeny’s vendor marketplace reflects a broader shift in the small business economy,” said Nausheen Punjani, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Eventeny. “Online retail channels have become increasingly saturated, making customer acquisition more expensive and less predictable for independent sellers. Many businesses are finding stronger margins and more meaningful customer relationships by selling directly in their communities. Events provide a high-intent, in-person buying environment, and Eventeny operates the only platform at this scale that directly connects makers with thousands of events actively seeking vendors. That connectivity is what’s driving our success.”Why Eventeny Is DifferentExtended commerce for vendors: Enables event vendors to list products online before, during, and after events – extending sales windows beyond event days and increasing revenue opportunities for both vendors and event organizers.High-volume application processing: Supports hundreds of thousands of vendor and exhibitor applications annually.Integrated event management platform: Combines vendor management, ticketing, volunteer tracking, maps, schedules, and payments in a single system.Event-scale flexibility: Used by small community events as well as large multi-day festivals and conventions.How Eventeny BeganEventeny was founded in 2018 to address operational challenges faced by event organizers managing vendors, applications, and on-site logistics across multiple tools. The platform was built to centralize event operations and vendor participation into a single system that could scale with event growth.About EventenyEventeny is an event management and vendor marketplace platform used by event organizers, vendors, artists, and exhibitors across the United States to manage events and participate in in-person and virtual marketplaces.

