Plintron wins at Asian Telecom Awards 2026 for the fifth successive year

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plintron , the World’s largest multi-country MVNA / MVNE and Digital Communications Technology Company, won in two categories at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026Plintron, global Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator/ Enabler –( MVNA/E) leader, received accolades at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026, earning the Cloud Initiative of the Year and Wholesale Client Initiative of the Year categories. The awards reflect initiatives focused on strengthening customer engagement operations through cloud technology and executing complex wholesale network integration within telecom environments.The Cloud Initiative of the Year recognition was awarded for Customer Engagement Platform 2.0, a cloud-based system developed to centralise customer communications within a single operating environment. SMS, voice, email, WhatsApp, and mobile application interactions are managed through one interface, reducing fragmentation across communication channels and enabling unified engagement operations.Customer service functions are supported through an AI-enabled chatbot engine operating across web, WhatsApp, and mobile applications. Direct integration with backend systems allows access to account data, usage records, and service history in real time. Routine queries are resolved automatically, while cases requiring manual intervention are transferred to service agents with complete prior interaction details retained. Business teams configure automated customer journeys using a no-code Flow Builder, enabling onboarding processes, transactional messaging, and service notifications to be deployed across multiple channels. Campaign management is handled through a unified module with real-time performance visibility, and all customer interactions are consolidated within a single inbox governed by defined access roles and secured APIs. This is the fifth year in a row Plintron has won the Cloud Initiative of the Year award .The Wholesale Client Initiative of the Year recognition was awarded for a wholesale network integration delivered for a large mobile virtual network operator. The project involved migrating a multi-million subscriber base from a single mobile network operator arrangement to a dual-network wholesale model within a sixty-day deployment window, without impacting customer-facing or partner systems.Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Plintron Group, said “We are honoured to be recognised once again at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026, this time again across two categories. These wins reflect our continued focus on building scalable cloud platforms and robust wholesale solutions that address real-world operational complexity while delivering measurable value to our partners and wholesale customers.”About PlintronPlintron is a global multi-country Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator/ Enabler (MVNA/E) with an end-to-end MVNx Marketplace. It has a client base in 31 countries, spanning over 6 continents. Supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 175+ MVNOs / OMVs, and activated over 170 million mobile subscribers. It partners with more than 40+ premier MNOs worldwide. Plintron has won numerous international industry awards, including MVNO Awards awarded by MVNO World Congress from 2022 through to 2025 and Asian Telecom Awards from 2022 through to 2026.Visit www.plintron.com

