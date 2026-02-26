Governor Hochul Announces Appointment of John Kagia as Acting Executive Director of Office of Cannabis Management

Governor Kathy Hochul today appointed John Kagia to serve as Acting Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). Mr. Kagia will serve as Acting Director until confirmed by the Senate.

“John Kagia holds several years of experience in both the public and private sectors and will be able to lead the OCM efficiently, while delivering for New Yorkers across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “Mr. Kagia embodies what it means to serve others, and I am confident that he will continue to use his talents to uplift our multibillion-dollar, equitable cannabis industry.”

Office of Cannabis Management Acting Executive Director John Kagia said, “It is an extraordinary privilege to lead this program at this pivotal moment for our cannabis industry. New York has built the most exciting, equitable, innovative, and opportunity-rich cannabis market in the world, and I look forward to working with the Governor, the incredible staff at the Office, and with all our stakeholders to continue to grow our industry.”

Governor Hochul appointed John Kagia to serve as Acting Executive Director of the OCM. Mr. Kagia served as the Director of Policy at OCM where he led the team responsible for policy development and implementation for the medical, adult use and cannabinoid hemp programs, and managed the development of research systems in New York. Since joining the cannabis industry in 2014, John Kagia has been a pioneering industry analyst delivering groundbreaking research into emerging global markets, investment and capital flows, supply chain trends, product innovation and evolving consumer behavior. He works with policy makers, investors and business owners to capitalize on emerging opportunities, hedge against risk, and predict market defining trends. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Mr. Kagia spent a decade delivering market research and strategic intelligence to high-performing organizations across the federal government, technology and non-profit sectors.

Office of Cannabis Management Executive Deputy Director Susan Filburn said, “John has dedicated years of service to OCM and the cannabis industry. He brings a deep institutional knowledge, steady leadership, and the respect of his colleagues at every level to this role. I have great confidence in his ability to guide the agency forward and to continue delivering on our mission for the communities we serve. I look forward to supporting John and seeing the Office thrive under his leadership.”