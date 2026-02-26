Brakes Plus Opens New State-of-the-Art Colorado Springs, Colorado Location

The new Brakes Plus store at 5580 Barnes Road offers a variety of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brakes Plus , a leading provider of automotive brake, diagnostic, maintenance, and repair services, announces the opening of its new Colorado Springs, Colorado location at 5580 Barnes Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917 . This is the brand’s newest location in the Colorado Springs area, extending Brake Plus’s convenient and dependable service in Colorado.The new Brakes Plus store at 5580 Barnes Road offers a variety of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should. In addition to expert brake services, the certified technicians at the new location provide a full suite of auto maintenance and repair services, including:• Wheel alignments and tire repair and rotation• Battery testing and replacement• Suspension and steering service• Differential and transfer case service• Cooling system service and repair• Tune-up and engine repair• Pre-purchase inspections• Factory-recommended maintenance• And much moreWith convenient hours, competitive pricing, and fast, friendly service, the new Brakes Plus location in Colorado Springs, Colorado is dedicated to giving each customer the assurance that their vehicle is well-maintained by providing the highest quality automotive products and services delivered quickly and conveniently in a superior environment by a professional staff emphasizing integrity in every action. New customers can receive significant discounts on brake packages, full-service oil changes, wheel alignments, shocks or struts, and more for a limited time.Visit the new Brakes Plus in Colorado Springs today to experience the Brakes Plus difference and keep your car performing at its best! Dependable people depend on Brakes Plus.ABOUT BRAKES PLUSFounded in 1990 with a single store in South Denver, Co., Brakes Plus has a rapidly growing footprint of nearly 200 stores across Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. As one of the fastest growing automotive service companies, Brakes Plus continues to maintain the family values and standards on which it was founded, and supply customers with quality parts and world class service at a great price. For more information, visit www.brakesplus.com Brakes Plus is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

