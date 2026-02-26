Global Pet Cooling Mats Market to Reach USD 84.6 Million at 9.9% CAGR Driven by Rising Pet Humanization | TMR

Global pet cooling mats market to grow at 9.9% CAGR, driven by rising pet humanization and heat-health awareness.

The global pet cooling mats market was valued at US$ 30.4 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 84.6 Mn by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2035. The nearly threefold increase in market value over the forecast period reflects accelerating consumer demand for pet comfort solutions amid rising global temperatures and growing pet humanization trends.North America dominated the global landscape in 2024, accounting for 42.5% of total revenue, while the dog segment led by pet type with a 69.8% market share. Market OverviewThe pet cooling mats market forms a rapidly expanding segment within the broader pet care and accessories industry. These specialized mats are designed to regulate body temperature in pets—particularly during hot weather or in heated indoor environments. The products use pressure-activated cooling gel, water-filled cores, phase change materials (PCM), or breathable fabric technologies to dissipate heat without electricity or refrigeration.Cooling mats serve a diverse pet population, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and small animals. They vary by:• Size (small to extra-large)• Material composition• Cooling technology• Durability and portability• Compatibility with crates, carriers, and pet bedsThe market caters not only to household pet owners but also to veterinary clinics, pet hospitals, boarding facilities, animal shelters, and specialty retailers.As climate variability increases and summers grow longer and more intense, cooling accessories are transitioning from optional comfort items to essential health-support tools.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization of PetsA fundamental growth driver is the rising global pet population combined with the emotional shift toward treating pets as family members. In major markets such as the U.S., approximately 71% of households (around 84 million homes) own at least one pet, including 68 million dog-owning households and 49 million cat-owning households.Globally, urbanization, nuclear family structures, and higher disposable incomes in emerging economies such as India and Southeast Asia are fueling pet adoption rates. As owners increasingly prioritize wellness, they are investing in products that enhance comfort, including cooling mats.This behavioral shift has significantly elevated demand for specialty pet care solutions, particularly in hot and humid climates.2. Increasing Awareness of Heat-Related Pet Health IssuesHeightened awareness of heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke risks in pets has contributed to strong adoption rates. Dogs and cats lack efficient temperature-regulating mechanisms compared to humans, making them vulnerable during high humidity and elevated temperatures.Veterinary associations, animal welfare organizations, and public awareness campaigns emphasize preventive measures. Cooling mats are viewed as practical, non-electric, and safe solutions for:• Indoor rest• Travel• Outdoor activities• Crate useClimate change and prolonged summer seasons further amplify the need for heat-management products year-round.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesKey Challenges1. Product Durability and Leakage IssuesLow-quality gel-based mats may rupture or leak, raising safety concerns and reducing consumer trust.2. Price Sensitivity in Emerging MarketsIn price-conscious regions, premium cooling mats may face limited adoption.3. Seasonal Demand FluctuationsSales tend to peak during summer months, creating revenue volatility for manufacturers.4. Product Differentiation PressureWith multiple similar offerings, brands must innovate to avoid commoditization.Key Opportunities1. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly MaterialsRising consumer preference for non-toxic, recyclable, and antibacterial materials creates room for premium innovation.2. Orthopedic + Cooling Hybrid ProductsCombining cooling with joint support for aging pets presents strong growth potential.3. E-commerce ExpansionOnline platforms are expanding global reach, especially in Asia Pacific and Latin America.4. Climate-Driven DemandIncreasing global heat events are transforming cooling mats into essential accessories rather than luxury items. Market SegmentationsBy Pet Type• Dogs (69.8% share in 2024) – Dominant due to high ownership rates, outdoor activity levels, and heat sensitivity. Large, long-haired, and brachycephalic breeds are particularly vulnerable to overheating.• Cats• Rabbits• Others (Hamsters, etc.)Dogs lead the segment due to higher spending tendencies on wellness products and greater exposure to outdoor heat.By Cooling Technology• Gel-Based Cooling Mats• Water-Filled Cooling Mats• Phase Change Material (PCM) & Other TechnologiesGel-based mats remain the most popular due to convenience and ease of use, but PCM-based technologies are gaining traction for longer cooling duration.By Size• Small• Medium• Large• Extra LargeLarge and extra-large formats are increasingly demanded due to rising adoption of large dog breeds.By End-User• Household Pet Owners (largest share)• Veterinary Clinics & Pet Hospitals• Pet Training & Boarding Centers• Animal Shelters & NGOsHousehold consumers dominate revenue, but institutional buyers represent stable recurring demand.By Distribution Channel• Online (E-commerce platforms and brand websites)• Offline (Hypermarkets, veterinary clinics, specialty pet stores)Online channels are growing rapidly due to convenience, product reviews, and competitive pricing.Regional Outlook• North America (42.5% share in 2024) – Mature pet care infrastructure and high spending.• Europe – Strong animal welfare regulations and pet comfort awareness.• Asia Pacific – Fastest growth driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes.• Middle East & Africa – Climate-driven demand potential.• Latin America – Expanding middle-class pet adoption trends.North America maintains dominance due to developed distribution networks, established pet insurance penetration, and consumer willingness to pay for premium comfort solutions.Analysis of Key Players – Competitive LandscapeLeading companies are focusing on product innovation, material safety, and brand positioning to maintain competitive advantage.Prominent players include:• All Things Pet• AFP Co., Ltd• IOKHEIRAONLINE• Petter World• Albert Kerbl GmbH• Arf Pets• Claws N Paws• CoolerDog• Furhaven Pet Products• K&H Pet Products• Kutkut Style• Pecpets• The Green Pet ShopThese companies differentiate themselves through:• Smart cooling technologies• Antibacterial and antifungal materials• Eco-friendly formulations• Foldable and travel-friendly designs• Premium orthopedic integrationKey Player Strategies1. Product InnovationDevelopment of temperature-sensitive gel, phase-change materials, and multi-layer cooling fabrics.2. Premium PositioningOffering high-durability, non-toxic, pet-safe materials to justify premium pricing.3. E-commerce OptimizationExpanding direct-to-consumer channels to improve margins and brand engagement.4. Geographic ExpansionEntering high-growth Asia Pacific and Latin American markets.5. Sustainability IntegrationUsing recyclable packaging and eco-friendly materials to attract conscious consumers.Recent Developments• In April 2025, Ocean Flow Inc. launched the AVANTPET 2.0, an eco-friendly pet cooling mat featuring proprietary "AVANT COOLGEL," food-grade materials, antifungal and antibacterial technology, and a foldable design, offering a safer, sustainable, and innovative alternative to conventional gel mats for pets.• In March 2024, Paw.com introduced the PupChill Cooling Dog Bed and Waterproof Protector Blanket, featuring cooling-fabric and foam technology without chemical coatings.Investment Landscape and ROI OutlookThe pet cooling mats industry presents an attractive mid-cap consumer product investment opportunity due to:• High CAGR of 9.9% (2025–2035)• Strong emotional purchase drivers• Recurring seasonal demand• Growing global pet ownership baseInvestors are particularly attracted to companies innovating in eco-friendly cooling materials and orthopedic hybrid products.Private equity and venture capital firms are increasingly targeting pet wellness startups as the broader pet care market demonstrates recession-resistant characteristics.With the market expected to grow from US$ 30.4 Mn in 2024 to US$ 84.6 Mn by 2035, long-term ROI prospects remain favorable, especially for brands with differentiated IP or strong online distribution capabilities.Why Buy This Report?• Comprehensive analysis of market size, forecast, and CAGR (2025–2035)• Detailed segmentation across pet type, technology, size, end-user, and distribution• Regional outlook covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America• Competitive landscape with profiling of major companies• In-depth qualitative insights including drivers, challenges, and opportunities• Historical data from 2020–2023• Delivered in Electronic (PDF) + Excel format• Customization available upon requestThis report equips stakeholders with actionable insights for strategic planning, investment evaluation, and competitive benchmarking.FAQsQ.How big was the global pet cooling mats market in 2024?A.The global pet cooling mats market was valued at US$ 30.4 Mn in 2024.Q.How big will the global pet cooling mats industry be in 2035?A.The market is projected to exceed US$ 84.6 Mn by the end of 2035.Q.What are the key factors driving the pet cooling mats market?A.Rising pet ownership, increasing pet humanization, and growing awareness of heat-related pet health risks are the primary growth drivers.Q.What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?A.The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2035.Q.Who are the prominent players in the global pet cooling mats market?A.Major players include All Things Pet, AFP Co., Ltd, IOKHEIRAONLINE, Petter World, Albert Kerbl GmbH, Arf Pets, Claws N Paws, CoolerDog, Furhaven Pet Products, K&H Pet Products, Kutkut Style, Pecpets, The Green Pet Shop, and other key participants. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

