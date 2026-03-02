Atlas Institute and the Canadian Legacy Project release research findings on transition experiences of women Veterans

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military transition is often described as lonely and complex, with each Veteran facing unique circumstances. For many service members, leaving active duty means navigating career changes, identity shifts, healthcare systems and new community dynamics. For women Veterans, however, this transition can be even more challenging because of gender-based experiences during and after their service combined with reduced visibility in Veteran service systems.In order to craft a better understanding of the transition experiences of women Veterans in Canada, the Canadian Legacy Project and the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families collaborated on a research project to study transition as well as adjustment to post-military life among women Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.Dr. Kate Hill MacEachern, the study’s Principal Investigator and a Senior Research Associate at the Atlas Institute, said the study released on March 2, 2026, was designed to respond to the limited research on women Veterans’ transition experiences and supports, building evidence to inform the development of relevant programs and services. She added that results clearly highlighted mental health as a critical factor related to challenges during transition and adjustment for women Veterans in Canada. “Not surprisingly, this report showed that more than 60% of respondents reported a difficult adjustment to post-military life and many had been diagnosed with a mental health condition, with posttraumatic stress disorder and anxiety being the most diagnosed.”Additionally, one in three reported experiencing sexual harassment at least once during their service and many some form of discrimination at least monthly. The vast majority had accessed services from Veterans Affairs Canada while over 50% had access services or programs from not-for-profit organizations. In addition, participants identified the importance of trauma-informed, psychologically safe and women-specific approaches.Co-Principal Investigator on the study, Master Corporal (Ret’d) Tabitha Beynen said that it is essential to generate empirical evidence through research that strengthens the insights of personal experiences and supported informed policy, program design and decision-making. “My first reaction to many of the results presented in the report was not one of surprise. It confirms much of what I have heard from friends, colleagues, and from other women Veterans.”David Howard, Founder and President of the Canadian Legacy Project shared “Our charity recognised a significant gap in support programs tailored specifically for Canadian women Veterans. To effectively develop the necessary programming to assist these women, we engaged the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families to conduct this essential research. The insights gained from this research have prompted the Canadian Legacy Project to realign our philanthropic focus towards addressing the needs of women Veterans. This includes the establishment of a new counselor-directed peer support program, where participants will engage in weekly online sessions for six months before transitioning to a self-directed format.”“The findings in this report are a step toward a clearer understanding of the challenges women Veterans face and the supports that they feel can make a difference in their lives.” said Dr. Sara Rodrigues, Director of Applied Research at the Atlas Institute. “Our hope is that this research will not only provide insight into the complexities of women’s post-service lives but motivate additional research and programming that continues to advance these efforts.”To read the full findings of the study, visit atlasveterans.ca/womens-transition-report ###ABOUT THE ATLAS INSTITUTE FOR VETERANS AND FAMILIESThe Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families works with Veterans, Families, service providers and researchers to bridge the divide between research and practice so Veterans and their Families can get the best possible mental health care and supports. The Atlas Institute was originally established as the Centre of Excellence on PTSD and Related Mental Health Conditions, through the Minister of Veterans Affairs.Quick facts:• The Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families was established to provide easier access to information, research, tools and expertise on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related mental health conditions.• Since its inception, Atlas has contributed to the publication of numerous peer-reviewed articles and created various knowledge products, including fact sheets, written resources, videos and infographics. Atlas has led or is currently leading dozens of research projects and has partnered on many others.• Atlas actively engages Veterans and their Families as key partners, co-investigators and co-authors of its research, including a process for their participation in reviewing research outcomes from a lived expertise perspective.• It also collaborates and partners with Veterans and Families to understand which issues matter most to them, using that knowledge to work with them and with service providers and researchers to co-create resources and knowledge products that fit the unique culture and needs of the Veteran and Family communities.ABOUT THE CANADIAN LEGACY PROJECTThe Canadian Legacy Project is a national registered charity established in 2008 to support Canadian Veterans in their time of need and advocate on their behalf. The Canadian Legacy Project builds, directs and supports free programs for our Canadian Veterans to help them successfully transition back to civilian life. In parallel to this, the Canadian Legacy Project works with Canadas’ youth to educate them about the heroism and sacrifice made by our Canadian Veterans.Quick Facts:• The Canadian Legacy Project provides free access to important services for Veterans, including housing, education, training, support services, programing and supports specific to women Veterans.• The Canadian Legacy Projects’ Business Boot Camp has become the fastest growing and most successful entrepreneurial training program for Canadian Veterans looking to start their own business.• The Canadian Legacy Project continues to be a lead partner of the Homes For Heroes charity, building tiny home communities for unhoused Veterans.

