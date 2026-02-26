The AI-Powered Fish Farming Market is Projected to Reach $1 Billion with a 14.7% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s AI-Powered Fish Farming Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s AI-Powered Fish Farming Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of artificial intelligence into fish farming is transforming how aquaculture operates, promising more efficient and sustainable seafood production. As this technology advances, the AI-powered fish farming market is set to experience significant growth, driven by evolving industry needs and environmental priorities. Let’s explore the current market status, key drivers, major players, and regional dynamics shaping this innovative sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for AI-Powered Fish Farming

The AI-powered fish farming market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. From a market size of $0.51 billion in 2025, it is expected to grow to $0.58 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This historical growth was fueled by the increase of commercial aquaculture activities, rising global seafood demand, early adoption of sensor-based monitoring technologies, intensified focus on fish health management, and the advancement of data-driven farming techniques. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7%. This anticipated surge is linked to greater emphasis on sustainable aquaculture practices, rising investments in smart fish farms, expansion of offshore and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), growing use of predictive analytics, and a strong demand for optimizing yields. Key trends expected in this period include real-time water quality monitoring, automated feeding systems, AI-based disease detection, expansion of smart aquaculture platforms, and enhanced resource management.

Download a free sample of the ai-powered fish farming market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33014&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Understanding AI-Powered Fish Farming and Its Applications

AI-powered fish farming combines artificial intelligence algorithms, sensors, and data analytics to efficiently oversee and improve aquaculture operations. By continuously collecting real-time data on water conditions, fish behavior, and environmental factors, these systems automate feeding schedules, detect diseases early, and forecast growth patterns. This integration not only increases productivity and sustainability but also reduces resource consumption and environmental impact, making fish farming more profitable and eco-friendly.

The Rising Demand for Sustainable Seafood Production as a Growth Driver

One of the main forces driving the AI-powered fish farming market is the growing global demand for sustainable seafood production. Sustainable seafood entails fishing and aquaculture methods that satisfy current food needs without compromising ecosystems, preserving fish stocks, and minimizing environmental damage. The increasing adoption of responsible fishing and farming practices aims to reduce overfishing, protect marine habitats, and maintain long-term supply stability. AI-powered technologies play a crucial role in supporting this sustainability by optimizing feed use, reducing waste, improving fish health monitoring, and minimizing ecological footprints. For example, in March 2024, data from Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry indicated that aquaculture’s share of seafood production value is expected to rise from 60% in 2023–24 to 64% by 2028–29, with total real value projected at $2.21 billion by 2028–29. Such trends underscore how the demand for sustainable seafood is propelling the adoption of AI in fish farming.

View the full ai-powered fish farming market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-powered-fish-farming-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Additional Drivers Accelerating Market Expansion

Besides sustainability, several other factors contribute to market growth. The expansion of commercial aquaculture operations worldwide boosts the need for advanced monitoring and management technologies. Increasing pressure to maintain fish health and optimize farming yields encourages the adoption of sensor-based and data-driven farming approaches. Moreover, investments in smart fish farming systems and the development of offshore and recirculating aquaculture systems further stimulate growth prospects.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in AI-Powered Fish Farming

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-powered fish farming market, reflecting its early adoption of advanced technologies and well-established aquaculture industry. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing seafood consumption, growing aquaculture production, and rising investments in smart farming solutions. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global AI-Powered Fish Farming Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

smart aquaculture global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-aquaculture-global-market-report

feed yeast global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-yeast-global-market-report

ai in precision farming global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-precision-farming-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.