Global Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) Market Outlook 2026–2036: Gut Health Solutions Power 8.9% CAGR

Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) Market

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) demand accelerates as livestock producers adopt antibiotic-free gut health solutions globally.

Feed efficiency is now a profit driver. MOS adoption reflects a structural move toward immunity-led livestock productivity worldwide.” — Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) Market is witnessing sustained expansion as livestock integrators transition toward preventive nutrition and antibiotic-free production models. The market, valued at USD 465.0 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 498.0 million in 2026 and further expand to USD 1,095.0 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The shift reflects a structural reorientation in feed formulation strategies, where biological gut-health additives are increasingly viewed as essential productivity safeguards rather than optional supplements.

Market Overview: Structural Growth Anchored in Feed Efficiency

Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) are yeast-derived functional carbohydrates primarily extracted from Saccharomyces cerevisiae. These compounds bind enteric pathogens and support mucosal immunity in monogastric and ruminant animals.

As high-density livestock farming expands globally, operators are prioritizing:

- Stable feed conversion ratios under biological stress

- Reduced dependence on veterinary antibiotics

- Verified inclusion rates for immune resilience

In November 2025 alone, 267 poultry outbreaks resulted in the culling of 4.73 million birds, reinforcing the urgency of proactive gut-health interventions. Such disease shocks are accelerating procurement shifts toward validated yeast cell wall derivatives.

Value Chain Transformation: Fermentation Capacity Drives Supply Security

The industry’s growth trajectory is closely tied to upstream yeast fermentation consolidation. Yeast cell wall-derived powder fractions account for 69% of market share in 2026, reflecting strong buyer preference for standardized biological activity.

Supply-side dynamics include:

- Capital-intensive enzymatic extraction processes

- Long-term contracts replacing spot market purchases

- Vertical integration between fermentation specialists and feed mills

The 2024 divestment of dsm-firmenich’s yeast extract business to Lesaffre illustrates the increasing concentration of fermentation assets, reshaping pricing structures and vendor qualification norms.

Application Analysis: Animal Feed Dominates Global Consumption

Animal feed accounts for 58% of global MOS volume in 2026, supported by expanding global feed production, which reached 1.396 billion metric tons in 2024.

Livestock and poultry systems represent 44% of total end-use share, driven by:

- Poultry feed output of nearly 596 million metric tons

- Global poultry production of approximately 150 million tonnes

- Intensified broiler turnover cycles requiring immune stabilization

Feed formulators prioritize heat-stable yeast fractions capable of withstanding pelleting conditions while delivering measurable in vivo performance.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Leads Double-Digit Expansion

Growth dispersion mirrors feed mill concentration and protein production intensity.

Country-level CAGR projections (2026–2036):

- India: 10.1%

- China: 9.6%

- United States: 9.0%

- United Kingdom: 8.5%

- Brazil: 8.4%

- Germany: 8.2%

India’s rapid poultry and dairy modernization is creating strong commercialization pathways for MOS. China’s biosecurity-driven upgrades and expansive milling infrastructure continue to support near double-digit growth.

In North America, large cooperatives are embedding biological gut-health standards into procurement cycles. Europe, under strict antimicrobial regulations, is witnessing steady replacement demand anchored in traceability and ESG compliance.

Distribution and Commercialization: Specialty Networks Gain Prominence

Specialty feed and pharmaceutical distributors command 42% of market share in 2026, serving as technical bridges between yeast extractors and independent farming networks.

Market penetration is supported by:

- Integrated premix formulation services

- Veterinary-backed field validation programs

- Logistics bundling with bulk feed delivery systems

Latin America’s export-oriented meat production and Asia Pacific’s expanding feed mill network are reinforcing structured additive distribution ecosystems.

Competitive Landscape: Consolidation and Strategic Expansion

The MOS market is defined by upstream consolidation and fermentation asset acquisition. Major players are strengthening supply reliability through joint ventures and capacity upgrades.

Key participants include:

- Lesaffre

- ADM

- Alltech

- Biorigin

- dsm-firmenich (CVC Capital Partners)

- Phileo by Lesaffre

- Zilor

- Lallemand Animal Nutrition

- Kemin Industries

- Novus International

Recent developments highlight aggressive positioning strategies. In June 2025, Lesaffre formalized a joint venture with Zilor to expand yeast ingredient production. In February 2026, dsm-firmenich agreed to divest its Animal Nutrition unit to CVC Capital Partners, reshaping competitive alignments.

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

As global protein consumption rises and antibiotic reduction mandates tighten, MOS integration is evolving into a core feed formulation standard.

Industry stakeholders should:

- Secure long-term fermentation partnerships

- Expand into aquaculture and high-margin dairy transition segments

- Prioritize standardized yeast cell wall extraction with traceable batch validation

With the market expected to surpass USD 1.09 billion by 2036, MOS adoption is increasingly tied to measurable ROI through feed efficiency, mortality reduction, and immune stabilization.

