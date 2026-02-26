The AI Infrastructure Security Market is projected to grow to a value of US $28.66 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of AI infrastructure security is becoming increasingly critical as artificial intelligence technologies continue to expand across various industries. Protecting AI systems from cyber threats has become a top priority, driving significant market growth and innovation. Below is an in-depth look at the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping this evolving sector.

Projected Market Size of the AI Infrastructure Security Market by 2026

The AI infrastructure security market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $12.01 billion in 2025 to $14.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by the increasing frequency of cyberattacks targeting AI systems, the broadening implementation of cloud-based AI solutions, rising enterprise data volumes, early adoption of AI workloads in critical industries, and heightened awareness about vulnerabilities in AI security.

Future Growth Outlook and Market Estimates Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to accelerate further, reaching $28.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. This upward trend is driven by factors such as stricter regulatory emphasis on AI system security, growing investments in secure AI infrastructure, expansion of AI workloads across diverse sectors, increased demand for real-time threat detection capabilities, and wider adoption of privacy-enhancing AI architectures. Key trends expected to shape the market include the deployment of AI-specific cybersecurity platforms, the rise of zero-trust security models, enhanced AI infrastructure threat identification technologies, growth in secure cloud AI environments, and a stronger focus on safeguarding AI models and data.

Understanding AI Infrastructure Security and Its Role

AI infrastructure security encompasses the range of solutions and services designed to protect AI systems, platforms, and their underlying infrastructure from cyber threats, data breaches, and unauthorized access. Its purpose is to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of AI operations while preventing malicious interference with AI workflows and outputs.

Increasing Cyber Threats as a Principal Catalyst for Market Expansion

A major factor propelling the growth of the AI infrastructure security market is the escalating volume and sophistication of cyber threats. These threats involve deliberate attempts by malicious actors—whether individuals, groups, or software—to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to digital networks, computer systems, or data. The rapid pace of digitalization has expanded the attack surface, creating more opportunities for cyberattacks and security breaches. AI infrastructure security helps address these risks by protecting AI networks, systems, and data from malicious intrusions, ensuring secure operations and preserving the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information. For example, in October 2025, the Australian Signals Directorate reported that its Australian Cyber Security Centre received over 42,500 calls to the Australian Cyber Security Hotline during FY2024–25, marking a 16% increase from the prior year. This rise in cyber threat incidents highlights the urgent need for strong AI security measures and is a driving force behind market growth.

Regional Breakdown of the AI Infrastructure Security Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI infrastructure security market, reflecting the region’s advanced technological landscape and early adoption of AI security solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key geographical areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

