UAGC Connects Students and Alumni with Nearly 100,000 Employers Through Virtual Career Fair and Handshake Network

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will host a nationwide Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, connecting students and alumni with employers across healthcare, public service, technology, nonprofit, and corporate sectors. The event, hosted on the Handshake platform, reflects the continued commitment of UAGC to workforce alignment and lifelong career support for working adult learners.More than 20 employers have already registered for the virtual event, with additional organizations expected to join. Participating employers include Mayo Clinic, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Lucid Motors, State Farm, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Bureau of Land Management, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Wounded Warrior Project, T-Mobile, Northwestern Mutual, Sherwin-Williams, CDW, BASIS Charter Schools, Arizona Department of Child Safety, and California Department of Parks and Recreation. The three-hour, multi-time-zone format allows students and alumni across the country to connect directly with recruiters without stepping away from work or family responsibilities.The event builds on the UAGC broader employer engagement strategy through Handshake, a career platform that provides access to nearly 98,000 employers and more than 64,000 active job postings nationwide. Through the platform, students can apply for positions, attend virtual events, schedule career advising appointments, and explore experiential learning opportunities. During the Fall 2025 term alone, 4,845 UAGC students activated their Handshake accounts, and 2,047 took action by applying for jobs, attending events, or engaging with career services resources.“Our focus is creating direct pathways between our students and employers who recognize the value of their experience and education,” said Rebecca Davis , manager of Career Services at UAGC. “Many of our students are working professionals, parents, and service members who are advancing their careers or pivoting into new industries. The Virtual Career Fair provides meaningful access to recruiters across the country, and we regularly see continued conversations and hiring momentum come out of these engagements.”As a public university affiliated with the University of Arizona, UAGC serves thousands of students nationwide, many of whom are balancing education with full-time careers and family commitments. Career Services support is available to students and alumni for life, including resume development, interview preparation, career advising, and employer networking opportunities. In addition to employer engagement through Handshake and career fairs, UAGC collects post-graduation employment outcomes through its Next Destination Survey to better understand where graduates are working, the industries they enter, and salary ranges, reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement in workforce preparation.The Virtual Career Fair will be held on March 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET). Students and alumni may register through the Handshake platform.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

