Air Fryer Market Set to Reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2033, Growing at 9.0% CAGR

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air fryer market is witnessing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly shift toward healthier cooking alternatives and technologically advanced kitchen appliances. Air fryers, once considered a niche product, have now become a staple in modern households, driven by rising awareness of nutrition, convenience, and smart cooking solutions. The market’s upward trajectory reflects broader lifestyle changes, urbanization, and the growing demand for multifunctional appliances that simplify daily routines.

Market Size and Forecast

The global air fryer market size is likely to be valued at US$ 10.2 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 18.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. This strong growth outlook highlights the increasing penetration of air fryers across both developed and emerging economies.

The projected expansion is supported by a combination of technological innovation, improved product accessibility through online platforms, and shifting consumer attitudes toward low-oil cooking methods. As health and convenience remain top priorities, the demand for air fryers is expected to maintain steady momentum over the next decade.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness

One of the primary drivers of the air fryer market is the growing focus on healthy eating. Consumers worldwide are becoming more aware of the risks associated with excessive oil consumption, including obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Air fryers provide a compelling alternative to traditional deep frying by using rapid hot air circulation technology that requires little to no oil.

This ability to prepare crispy, flavorful meals with significantly reduced fat content has resonated strongly with health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the popularity of fitness culture, clean-label food trends, and social media-driven recipe sharing has amplified the appeal of air fryers as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Technological Advancements and Smart Features

Continuous product innovation is playing a crucial role in accelerating market growth. Modern air fryers are equipped with digital touchscreens, preset cooking programs, adjustable temperature controls, timers, and automatic shut-off features. Some premium models also offer Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app integration, and compatibility with voice assistants, enhancing user convenience.

Smart air fryers allow users to monitor and control cooking processes remotely, making them well-suited for busy households. As smart home ecosystems expand, the integration of connected appliances is expected to further drive demand in the coming years.

Expansion of E-Commerce Channels

The rapid growth of e-commerce has significantly boosted air fryer sales. Online platforms provide access to a wide range of models, competitive pricing, customer reviews, and promotional offers. Consumers benefit from easy product comparison and doorstep delivery, encouraging higher purchase volumes.

Market Segmentation Insights

The air fryer market can be segmented based on product type, model type, capacity, distribution channel, and region.

By Product Type

Digital air fryers are expected to dominate the market, accounting for a significant share of overall revenue. Their user-friendly interfaces, programmable cooking settings, and enhanced safety features make them highly attractive to modern consumers. Manual air fryers, while more affordable, are gradually being replaced by advanced digital models.

By Model Type

Basket-style air fryers remain the most popular model due to their compact design, affordability, and ease of use. These models are particularly suitable for small to medium-sized households. Meanwhile, oven-style and multi-functional air fryer models are gaining traction among consumers seeking versatile cooking solutions that combine baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating capabilities in a single appliance.

By Capacity

Air fryers are available in various capacities, ranging from small units designed for individuals or couples to large-capacity models suitable for bigger families. As disposable incomes rise and urban households expand, demand for mid- to large-capacity air fryers is increasing, particularly in emerging markets.

Regional Analysis

The air fryer market demonstrates diverse regional growth patterns.

North America is expected to hold a leading share of the global market. High disposable incomes, strong consumer awareness, and early adoption of innovative kitchen appliances contribute to the region’s dominance. The presence of established appliance manufacturers and extensive retail networks further strengthens market growth.

Europe also represents a significant market, supported by a strong focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and healthier cooking habits. Consumers in this region are increasingly investing in premium kitchen appliances that combine performance with environmental responsibility.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising middle-class populations, growing internet penetration, and increasing awareness of health and wellness are fueling demand in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Competitive pricing from regional manufacturers is also expanding product accessibility.

Competitive Landscape

The air fryer market is moderately competitive, with global and regional players striving to strengthen their positions through innovation, product diversification, and strategic partnerships. Key companies operating in the market include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• SharkNinja Operating LLC

• Cosori

• Tefal (a brand of Groupe SEB)

• Instant Brands

These companies focus heavily on research and development to introduce advanced features, improve energy efficiency, and enhance cooking performance. Product launches, marketing campaigns, influencer collaborations, and expansion into untapped markets remain common growth strategies.

Future Outlook

The outlook for the global air fryer market remains highly positive through 2033. Continued emphasis on healthy lifestyles, combined with technological advancements and expanding distribution networks, is expected to sustain long-term demand. Manufacturers are likely to prioritize smart connectivity, eco-friendly designs, and enhanced durability to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Furthermore, increasing penetration in emerging economies will create new revenue opportunities. As air fryers become more affordable and widely available, they are set to transition from a trend-driven appliance to a standard kitchen essential.

With a projected CAGR of 9.0% between 2026 and 2033, the global air fryer market is positioned for steady expansion, reflecting both changing dietary preferences and the broader transformation of modern cooking practices.

