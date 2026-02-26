K.I.D.S. Executive Group Celebrates Management Promotions for Cancino and Gosselin

K.I.D.S. Executive Group promotes Stephen Cancino and Michael Gosselin to management, expanding operations in Kentucky and Ohio with top sales results.

VANDALIA, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K.I.D.S. Executive Group celebrates the recent promotion of two rising stars, Stephen Cancino and Michael Gosselin, to management positions in 2025. Both professionals have demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, and dedication, rapidly advancing within the company in under a year.Stephen Cancino joined K.I.D.S. Executive Group in 2024 and achieved his management promotion in just 10 months. He is currently expanding operations in Kentucky as part of the company’s Kinetic sales campaign. Since launching the new office, Cancino has led it to become the top-performing location, averaging 70–100 sales per week in only two months of operation.Michael Gosselin, who began with K.I.D.S. Executive Group in 2025, was promoted to management after only eight months. Gosselin is focusing on expansion in Ohio, where he will continue to build and oversee operations to strengthen the company’s presence in the region.The pair has been recognized for their exceptional work ethic, combining discipline, persistence, and strategic focus. They lead by example, dedicating long hours to training, mentoring team members, and refining sales strategies. Their commitment to excellence and results-driven approach has not only accelerated their own success but also inspired their teams to achieve record-breaking performance in new markets.Both Cancino and Gosselin have set ambitious goals for 2026, aiming to promote two team members each into management positions by the end of the year. Their rapid advancement reflects K.I.D.S. Executive Group’s commitment to recognizing talent, fostering leadership, and delivering measurable results across all markets.About K.I.D.S. Executive GroupK.I.D.S. Executive Group specializes in helping telecom and retail businesses achieve measurable success through customized sales and marketing solutions, data-driven insights, and expert consulting. With a focus on strategic planning, market research, and campaign execution, K.I.D.S. Executive Group empowers brands to expand their reach, increase engagement, and drive sustainable growth.For more information, visit https://kidsexecutivegroup.com

