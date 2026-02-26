CBP partners with U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy to intercept smuggling boats

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and its U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy partners conducted a series of coordinated maritime operations, apprehending 72 people from Mexico, Central and South America and Africa with a range of criminal histories who attempted to illegally enter the United States by sea off the Southern California coast. Criminal histories for some of those apprehended include reentry after deportation, driving under the influence, firearm possession, domestic violence, grand theft and resisting arrest.

On Feb. 21, a CBP Air and Marine Operations marine unit from San Diego interdicted three vessels carrying 36 people near San Clemente Island. The first interdiction occurred southeast of San Clemente Island when an AMO crew identified a vessel of interest. The vessel yielded after the crew fired two warning shots. The boat carried 10 Mexican nationals, whom agents transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock and later turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

About 30 minutes later, the same crew interdicted a second vessel in the area. The 21-foot vessel, carrying nine Mexican nationals, stopped without incident. Agents also transferred these individuals to the cutter Haddock and turned them over to Border Patrol agents.

Shortly thereafter, the crew interdicted a third vessel south of San Clemente Island. The vessel yielded after two warning shots. It carried 17 Mexican nationals, whom agents took into custody. Agents seized the vessel and turned the individuals over to the Border Patrol for processing.

An AMO aircrew provided aerial overwatch for the three interdictions, which occurred in about one hour.

Other significant interdictions include:

On Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour and the USS Augusta coordinated to stop another vessel, apprehending 16 people whom they turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

On Sunday evening, the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour intercepted a vessel about 8 1/2 miles west of Sunset Cliffs. Its crew turned over all 20 people to Border Patrol agents.

Air and Marine Operations Southwest Region Executive Director Hunter Robinson said CBP will apprehend and hold accountable those who attempt illegal entry.

“Whether on land, in the air or on the sea, CBP is coming after those who choose to break our laws and try to enter our country illegally, especially dangerous criminals who threaten our communities,” he said. “These interdictions exemplify how CBP works alongside our law enforcement and national defense partners in a whole-of-government approach to protecting America’s borders.”

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said the weekend enforcement events highlight the persistent threat of human smuggling.

“Ensuring our country is safe doesn’t stop with apprehending those who attempt to enter illegally,” he said. “Working alongside our CBP and DHS partners and the U.S. Attorney's Office, we will identify, investigate, and hold accountable every individual involved in these criminal smuggling operations including those piloting the vessels, the coordinators, facilitators, and the foreign terrorist organizations directing them. Together, we are committed to dismantling these networks and pursuing all available consequences to the fullest extent of the law."

Authorities will process all individuals for removal or federal prosecution.