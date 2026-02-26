Wewise empowers manufacturers to take control of escalating energy costs

Wewise, the collective of B2B solar energy specialists under DCC, is helping industrial businesses across Europe take control of their energy future.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With electricity demand in Europe expected to rise by 60% by 2030, manufacturers are facing growing pressure to secure reliable and affordable energy supplies. For the manufacturing sector, where tight profit margins leave little room for error, any disruption to production can be costly. Wewise, the collective of B2B solar energy specialists under DCC, is helping industrial businesses across Europe take control of their energy future. By transitioning to on-site solar power and storage, companies can stabilise costs and reduce reliance on the grid.

Turning energy risks into revenue opportunities:

Manufacturing is one of the largest global energy consumers, requiring substantial power for machinery, heating, and cooling.

By combining solar PV with smart energy storage, manufacturers can generate their own electricity during daylight hours and use it during peak demand periods. Excess energy can be sold back to the grid when it's not needed on-site, creating a secondary revenue stream. This ensures that solar energy is not just the sustainable choice, but a must-have driver for growth and performance.

In large facilities, unused rooftop space and land are prime real estate for bespoke solar PV installation, acting as an ideal solution for improving energy efficiency. While rooftop projects can raise technical or insurance considerations, Wewise’s collective expertise and close collaboration with insurers ensure these are resolved early, with safety-optimised systems and financing solutions that can even include roof refurbishment or replacement.

The installation of solar panels on rooftops, alongside batteries and sophisticated software systems on-site, delivers immediate cost savings and ensures sustainable power generation. Introducing an intelligent software solution helps this set-up go a step further by effectively managing both energy consumption and costs. This strategy not only aligns with daylight energy profiles but also supports ESG compliance with EU grants.

Real-world solar and smart solar storage success stories:

To illustrate how solar power and smart solar storage is both an economic and ecological imperative for the manufacturing sector’s future, Wewise highlights concrete projects. For businesses to continue to innovate and diversify, they must move away from reliance on traditional grid solutions and make their energy work better for them, using solar as a catalyst for this innovation.

• In the UK, Carlisle Brake & Friction worked with local Wewise company Centreco to design and install a 500 kWp solar panel system on the roof of their Pontypool site. This implementation has not only reduced their electricity costs but also significantly boosted their environmental sustainability.

• In France, CITBA Group partnered with Wewise France to adopt a renewable solar model, installing 1,274 ground- and shade-mounted panels and 17 solar charging stations with 200 kWh of lithium storage. This system now covers 72% of their facility’s electricity needs and cuts CO2 emissions by 265 tons annually.

• In Germany, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG teamed up with Wirsol, our local company in Germany, to install photovoltaic systems at their facilities in Graben-Neudorf and Bruchsal. This initiative reduces CO2 emissions by 1,541 tonnes annually, achieving high cost and carbon savings while demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainability and innovative energy solutions.

Speaking on solar's potential impact for the manufacturing sector Diane Abrahams, MD at Wewise says: “Transitioning to on-site solar power and smart storage is about more than just managing costs; it’s about redefining energy resilience and operational agility in manufacturing. By leveraging intelligent energy systems, manufacturers can transform energy from a risk factor into a strategic asset that drives innovation, supports sustainability goals, and opens up new avenues for revenue generation. To not only protect their bottom line but also position themselves as leaders in the drive toward a more sustainable industrial future.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.