Tandoor Morni expands commercial tandoor accessories line for the U.S. restaurant market

Tandoor Morni commercial tandoor accessories expansion for U.S. restaurants with lid, skewers, hose and stand.

Tandoor Morni expands commercial tandoor accessories across the U.S., strengthening support for Texas restaurants with professional kitchen solutions.

Expanding our commercial tandoor accessories across the U.S. allows us to better support restaurant kitchens with durable, high-performance tools built for real-world cooking demands.” — Parvinder Aulakh

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandoor Morni expands its portfolio of commercial accessories to better serve growing demand from Texas restaurants and food businesses across the United States. Tandoor Morni is known for being the leading supplier of premium tandoor equipment in the United States. It has announced the expansion of its commercial accessories line. The focus is on complementing its range of traditional clay and stainless-steel tandoors. The brand is known nationwide for its quality craftsmanship and durable build. Tandoor Morni continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of professional kitchens. Tandoor Morni is focusing not only on the core units but also on the essential accessories that maximize productivity. Also, it meets the requirements of catering businesses with professional-grade equipment.New commercial accessories are now availableTo better equip the restaurants and catering operations, Tandoor Morni has introduced an expanded range of accessories. They are impeccable in terms of durability, performance, and convenience.AS01 Flexible Tandoor Gas Hose Quick Disconnect(4 Feet)The AS01 Flexible Tandoor Gas Hose of 4 feet by Tandoor Morni is a heat-resistant connector. It is a specialized gas connector designed for safe and tool-free installation of gas-powered tandoors. The quick disconnect feature makes it stand out. It allows the operators to snap the connection in and out effortlessly. There isn't a requirement for additional tools.It is highly practical for commercial kitchens and food trucks. Also, it caters to the needs of the catering environments. The 4-foot length provides flexible placement options. You can place it across the various kitchen layouts or patio setups. Premium high-temperature resistant materials make the hose stand out. It also ensures secure and consistent fuel delivery.Thus, one can be assured of uninterrupted cooking performance. It is compatible with Tandoor Morni gas models, in addition to other heavy-duty gas appliances. The accessory supports restaurants planning to buy commercial tandoor units. It ensures safe and efficient fuel connectivity.3 Types of Stainless-Steel SkewersTandoor Morni offers 3 main types of durable and food-grade stainless steel skewers. They are engineered for high-heat clay ovens.The square skewers like AS04 prevent food rotation. Also, it keeps the kebabs and tandoori chicken firmly in place.The round skewers like the AS05 are versatile 36-inch options. They are suitable for meats, seafoods, and vegetables.The flat skewers like AS06 provide a wider surface area. They are ideal for delicate items and specialized grilling needs.The common dimensions are 19 x 3mm at 36 inches. Skewers are available in multiple thicknesses. The 4mm ones are best for paneer or fish. The 6-8mm ones are best for meats and kebabs. The 10mm+ are best for whole chickens. Also, many include stopper handles. They guarantee safer and more controlled handling inside the high-temperature ovens.AS13 Gas Tandoor Pilot Assembly (Flame Sensor)The AS13 Gas Tandoor Pilot Assembly functions as an ignition system. It also works as a flame monitoring system for tandoor Morni gas models. As a flame keeper, it ensures the main burners ignite properly. Also, they maintain a steady flame. It enhances safety by allowing the gas flow only when flame is detected. Thus, it prevents leaks. It withstands internal temperatures ranging from 750°F to over 930°F. It is standard in compatible gas models like the T04 Restaurant Gas Tandoor.Designed to complement every commercial tandoorTandoor Morni accessories integrate seamlessly into the commercial units. Business upgrading existing equipment will be finding these add-ons best for enhancing safety. Also, the restaurants purchasing a new tandoor oven for sale Texas will be finding productivity and longevity. The strategic expansion reflects the company's long-standing focus on serving professional kitchens. It does not just cater to the requirements of the retail buyers.Stronger focus on the Texas restaurant market.Texas continues to experience rapid growth in Indian and Pakistani cuisine establishments. Also, there are plenty of Middle Eastern and fusion cuisine establishments. Cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio have been witnessing increasing demand for authentic tandoor cooking solutions.Tandoor Morni has been recognizing this momentum. With that, it has been strengthening its distribution and support network in the state. Tandoor Morni has expanded its accessory line to support the operational needs.Supporting high-volume restaurants across the U.S.Beyond Texas, Tandoor Morni continues to supply restaurants nationwide. Independent eateries and the large catering operations have been benefiting from it. Also, the professional kitchens depend on the reliable tandoor systems from Tandoor Morni for continuous daily usage.The expansion of commercial tandoor accessories ensures that the restaurants purchasing a tandoor for sale receive more than just a cooking unit. Accessory compatibility plays a crucial role in the long-term performance. There are purpose-built stands, skewers, heat covers, and maintenance trays. All of this expands the equipment lifespan while maintaining the cooking authenticity.Commitment to the Quality and Industry StandardsWith the launch of an expanded commercial accessories line, Tandoor Morni continues to empower chefs and restaurant owners. It has been providing reliable and high-performance tandoor systems. The demand has been growing across Texas and beyond.Businesses searching for a tandoor oven for sale Texas or a complete buy commercial tandoor solution can benefit from the comprehensive range of equipment and accessories. All of them are designed to meet the modern restaurant standards. Buy Commercial Tandoor from the company that continues to provide equipment designed for authenticity, safety, and commercial-grade performance.Why do restaurants continue to choose Tandoor Morni?Over three decades, restaurant owners and hospitality professionals have trusted Tandoor Morni. Even caterers prefer Tandoor Morni. What they value about the equipment is the consistent performance and authentic cooking results. A high-quality tandoor oven is more than just equipment. It serves as the heart of many commercial kitchens. This equipment serves well Indian, Middle Eastern, as well as fusion cuisines. Tandoor Morni's models guarantee high heat retention.Also, they are remarkable in terms of fuel efficiency and long operational hours. Thus, they are ideal for the busy restaurants. The chefs who search for a reliable clay tandoor for sale prioritize durability and ease of maintenance. Tandoor Morni sells the ovens that are engineered for withstanding daily commercial use. Also, they preserve traditional clay cooking integrity. Businesses planning to buy commercial tandoor in texas look for performance, reliability, and safety compliance. Tandoor Morni delivers all of these aspects. The longstanding commitment to quality and customer satisfaction continues to strengthen the company's reputation nationwide.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni was founded over three decades ago. It has become a leading supplier of traditional and commercial tandoor solutions across the United States. The company specializes in handcrafted clay interiors combined with durable stainless-steel exteriors. Such setups deliver authentic flavor with modern safety standards. The focus is on customer service and nationwide distribution. Besides, Tandoor Morni has also been emphasizing continuous innovation.It remains committed to helping restaurants and the culinary entrepreneurs succeed. The company celebrates 32 years of excellence and the upgraded website. Also, it has been investing in enhanced buying tools and flexible payment options. Thus, the anniversary marks the beginning of a new chapter. It is making it easier than ever to find the right tandoor oven for any commercial and residential need.Customers who are exploring tandoor for sale should consider Tandoor Morni perfect opportunity for investing in long-term performance. Also, the ones that are planning to Buy Commercial Tandoor will be benefiting by investing in an oven that presents quality and tradition.

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