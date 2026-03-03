Starday Recordings Spotlight Powerful New Releases from Caleb Kenner, Tyler Griffith, Taylor Fugitt, and Amy Kincaid

Four Little Reasons - Caleb Kenner Outliers - Tyler Griffith Taylor Fugitt - Shouldn't Have To Momma Needs A Drink - Amy Kincaid

New Releases from Caleb Kenner, Tyler Griffith, Taylor Fugitt, and Amy Kincaid

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starday Recordings Spotlights Powerful New Releases from Caleb Kenner, Tyler Griffith, Taylor Fugitt, and Amy KincaidStarday Recordings continues its commitment to story-driven music with a new wave of releases from its growing roster of rising country artists. From heartfelt tributes to high-energy live anthems, the label’s latest projects showcase the depth and diversity of today’s independent country landscape.Caleb Kenner Releases “Four Little Reasons”Starday Recordings is proud to announce the release of “Four Little Reasons,” the newest single from Caleb Kenner. One of his most personal songs to date, the track serves as a heartfelt tribute to his four daughters and the joy of fatherhood. Family sits at the center of Kenner’s life, and “Four Little Reasons” captures that truth with warmth and sincerity, inviting listeners to see their own stories reflected in the music.Kenner has become a staple on stages across the Midwest, where his high-energy performances seamlessly blend original material with crowd-favorite classics. Earlier this year, he left a lasting impression with a special set at the Guitars & Cadillacs Battle Showdown in Omaha. He has also teamed up with fellow flyover country artist Jaden Schumacher on a summer-ready collaboration slated for release in late spring, launching a packed Summer 2026 performance schedule. With momentum building and a growing fanbase, Caleb Kenner is quickly becoming a must-see live act. His full catalog is available on all major streaming platforms.Tyler Griffith Prepares Third Single, “Outliers”Tyler Griffith is set to release his third single, “Outliers,” on March 6. Written straight from the heart, the track finds Griffith balancing optimism against the noise of the world, confronting responsibility, faith, and perseverance with honesty and hope. With a confident nod to critics to “mind your own business,” “Outliers” reflects the reality of providing for a family while choosing joy—a defining thread throughout Griffith’s artistry.Based in Colorado, Griffith performs extensively throughout the Midwest and beyond, appearing at venues ranging from regional stages to The Rhinestone Saloon in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards. He is also slated to appear at Iron Horse Festival 2026 on August 29, further cementing his reputation as a compelling live performer. Griffith’s latest releases are streaming now, and he will return to the studio this spring to record a special cover track designed to spark nostalgia and soundtrack the coming summer.Taylor Fugitt Debuts with “Shouldn’t Have To”Starday’s newest addition, rising Kansas country artist Taylor Fugitt, marks a bold new chapter for one of the Midwest’s most promising young voices. Her debut single with the label, “Shouldn’t Have To,” arrives March 20 and introduces listeners to an artist unafraid to confront the darker side of life.Rooted in heartland storytelling and sharpened by modern country sensibilities, Fugitt’s artistry has been shaped since childhood. Growing up watching her father write and perform, she learned early that music was more than entertainment—it was a way to process life. That foundation fuels her songwriting today, where vulnerability meets quiet strength.“I’ve tried to really lean into that truth in my songs and fully own who I am—the good, the bad, and the tough-to-talk-about,” Fugitt shares.After steadily building momentum over the past five years, Fugitt will return to the studio later this month to begin work on her follow-up release. Drawing inspiration from artists across multiple genres, she delivers a grounded, heartfelt sound distinctly her own. With a summer of live performances ahead and new music on deck, Taylor Fugitt is stepping confidently into the spotlight. “Shouldn’t Have To” will be available on all major streaming platforms on March 20.Amy Kincaid Continues Upward MomentumAmy Kincaid has continued to build momentum since joining the Starday roster in 2025. Her most recent single, “Momma Needs A Drink,” has achieved her strongest streaming traction to date, gaining significant attention on Spotify and other major platforms.Based in South Carolina, Kincaid regularly collaborates with her husband, Kurtis, and her production team on new material. She has expanded her reach beyond her home state with performances in Ohio and Nashville, Tennessee, and will appear at select special events throughout the Plains States this year. In addition to new music, she is preparing to launch a new brand initiative in partnership with Starday Recordings.Looking AheadStarday Recordings and its parent company, AMC Label Group, continue to expand their footprint in the independent country space. Managing Director Aaron Platt and Head of A&R Luke Mills remain focused on developing distinctive talent and delivering music rooted in authenticity and craft.With multiple releases rolling out and additional signings on the horizon, Starday Recordings is poised for a powerful year ahead—bringing compelling new voices to audiences across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.