Clarity Liao Shines on Intimate, Piano-Driven Ballad 'Like I Do'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Clarity Liao continues to establish herself as one of pop’s most promising young voices with the release of her latest single, ‘ Like I Do ’. The mesmerising piano-led ballad follows the poignant alt-pop debut “Hurt My Heart” and further cements Clarity’s transition from award-winning band songwriter to compelling solo artist.Written as an English assignment before evolving into a fully realised studio release, “Like I Do” captures the ache of unrequited love through the vivid metaphor of wandering endlessly through a desert. Stripped back and intimate, the track places Clarity’s delicate yet commanding vocal performance at the forefront, allowing her lyrical maturity and emotional nuance to shine.“‘Like I Do’ was a song written just as homework given from my English tutor at first. The song really brought out my emotions from the current situation I was in at the time, also exploring a genre I’ve been liking but never really got to pursue, so I decided to take it to the studio. This song has so far been one of my favourite tracks to sing and listen to, also being one of the best expressed in my lyrics.”Clarity began composing at just seven years old, developing her craft across piano and guitar before stepping into the spotlight as principal songwriter for the award-winning band Navillera. The group’s debut single “Too Young” (2024) earned the Yamaha National Best Popular Music Award, while “I Need You” secured first place in the 2025 YMS National Composers competition.Her solo material, including “Hurt My Heart,” written and recorded at just 12 years old, reveals a young artist with remarkable technical ability and emotional depth. Drawing inspiration from contemporary voices such as Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars, alongside timeless influences like Celine Dion and Frankie Valli, Clarity’s sound blends indie pop, R&B, bedroom pop, and modern doo-wop into something both fresh and classic.‘Like I Do’ offers a refined glimpse into her forthcoming EP, ‘Dear…,’ a project exploring themes of love, jealousy, and loss through intimate storytelling and polished pop production.With a voice that carries both vulnerability and quiet confidence, Clarity Liao continues to prove that her artistry extends far beyond her years. ‘Like I Do’ not only builds on the momentum of her debut but positions her as a rising force in contemporary pop, an artist with the emotional intelligence and musical sophistication to resonate across generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.