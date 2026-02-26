Beta-Glucans from Yeast Market to Reach USD 845 Million by 2036 at a CAGR 9.0 % on Immune-Modulation & Clinical Demand

Beta glucans from Yeast

DELAWARE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global nutrition and animal health industries are witnessing a decisive pivot toward bio-fermented ingredients that offer verifiable physiological benefits. According to the latest market outlook by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Beta-glucans from Yeast Market valued at USD 362.5 million in 2026—is projected to reach USD 845.0 million by 2036, expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.0%.

This growth trajectory is propelled by a shift from generic botanical extracts toward clinically substantiated yeast-derived polysaccharides. As consumers and livestock producers move away from reactive treatments toward proactive immune modulation, Saccharomyces cerevisiae extracts have emerged as the gold standard for activating innate immune pathways.

👉 Get Access to the Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-32101

“Immune modulation strategies are replacing prophylactic antibiotic use across aquaculture and livestock. Producers that document measurable health and survival rate improvements will secure long-term integration into feed premix portfolios.” — Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Technical Evolution: Precision Fermentation and Solubility

Historically, integrating yeast beta-glucans into liquid formulations was hindered by poor solubility. However, a new era of "bio-fermented precision" is reshaping the sector’s technical capabilities.

Manufacturers are investing in advanced extraction platforms that yield non-particulate dispersions. These innovations allow for:

High-Heat Stability: Ability to withstand pectin manufacturing for the booming functional gummy market.

Enhanced Bioavailability: New formats like Galacan are redefining how these compounds are absorbed in humans and animals.

Batch Consistency: Precision fermentation ensures 1,3/1,6 linkage concentrations remain uniform, a critical requirement for pharmaceutical-grade applications.

Segment Insights: Yeast-Derived Sources and Dietary Supplements

The market is dictated by the rigorous technical requirements of the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and aquaculture industries.

Yeast-Derived (71% Market Share): This remains the dominant source. Its high concentration of bioactive linkages makes it the preferred choice for immune-modulating applications over cereal-based alternatives.

Dietary Supplements (40% Market Share): This segment leads the charge as aging demographics and preventive health trends drive daily capsule and gummy consumption. In the U.S. alone, over 57% of adults now utilize dietary supplements.

Competitive Landscape: Strategic Integration

The market features a divide between integrated global giants and specialized biotechnology firms.

Vertical Integrators: Companies like Kerry Group and Angel Yeast are leveraging localized extraction facilities to bypass global shipping constraints and stabilize bulk pricing.

Specialty Innovators: Firms such as Yeastup (upcycled brewer extracts) and Layn Natural Ingredients are focusing on sustainability and next-generation bioavailability to command premium margins.

As the industry moves toward 2036, the focus will remain on Clinical Substantiation—using human and veterinary trial data to clear increasingly strict regulatory hurdles across the globe.

Key Players in Chicory Root Inulin (Orafti HSI) Market

BENEO

Sensus

COSUCRA

Tate & Lyle

CP Kelco

ITOCHU

Royal Cosun

SVZ

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How large will global demand be in 2026?

The Chicory Root Inulin (Orafti HSI) Market is projected to reach USD 2,120.0 million in 2026, reflecting strong adoption across functional food and nutraceutical applications.

What is the projected market size by 2036?

The market is expected to expand to approximately USD 3,870.0 million by 2036, supported by increasing demand for prebiotic fibers and sugar-reduction solutions.

What is the expected growth rate between 2026 and 2036?

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2026–2036 period.

Which source segment will lead global sales by 2026?

Chicory root is anticipated to dominate, capturing nearly 74% of global market share in 2026, driven by strong processing infrastructure and clinically supported health benefits.

How important is the Food & Beverage sector in 2026?

Food & Beverage is projected to account for approximately 62% of total market share in 2026, as manufacturers increasingly utilize inulin for sugar reduction, fiber enrichment, and texture optimization.

What is driving demand in India?

Growth in India is fueled by high diabetes prevalence, rising digestive health awareness, and a growing middle class adopting fortified staple foods.

What compliance benchmarks are referenced for India?

The Diabetes Atlas benchmarks are referenced as key public health indicators influencing preventative nutrition strategies.

What is India’s growth outlook?

India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2026 and 2036, reflecting strong functional food adoption.

Why is Europe considered a priority region?

Europe benefits from an aging population seeking preventative nutrition and a regulatory framework that favors clinically validated ingredients.

What type of demand dominates in Europe?

Premium nutrition positioning and clean-label reformulation are the dominant demand drivers across the region.

What is China’s growth outlook?

China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 to 2036, supported by rapid functional food penetration.

Is Brazil included in the regional analysis?

Yes. Brazil is covered within the broader Latin America regional scope.

What sources are referenced for Brazil analysis?

Official health statistics published by Health in the Americas, particularly overweight prevalence data, are used as primary reference inputs.

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Related Reports:

Functional Dairy Products Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/functional-dairy-products-market

Ascorbic Acid Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ascorbic-acid-market

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market

Glucose Oxidase Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glucose-oxidase-market

Fermented Protein Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fermented-protein-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.