MONDAINE Introduces the Classic Day Date in a Bold New 40 mm Size

Classic Day Date 40 mm

Inspired by the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock, this Swiss Made timepiece delivers everyday precision and timeless minimalist design.

Timeless design since 1944 continues to guide us today. With the new Classic Day Date 40 mm, we enhance readability and functionality while preserving the clarity and balance that define MONDAINE.” — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director

PFAEFFIKON, SWITZERLAND, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mondaine Watch Ltd. expands its iconic Swiss Made Classic Collection with the Classic Day Date 40 mm . Inspired by the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock, the new model introduces a slightly larger case size, improved legibility, and balanced proportions, now complemented by a practical day-date display designed for everyday functionality.The roots of the Classic Collection date back to 1986, when MONDAINE first translated the design of the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock into a wristwatch. Originally developed in 1944 by Swiss Federal Railways engineer Hans Hilfiker, the clock’s clean white dial, geometric black markers, and distinctive red seconds hand represented a radical departure from the ornate clock faces of its time. Its clarity and functionality have since made it an internationally recognized design icon, faithfully carried forward in MONDAINE’s watches and clocks.Guided by the principle of form and function in perfect harmony, MONDAINE combines minimalist design with the quality, reliability, and precision of Swiss craftsmanship. The collection is regarded as one of the “10 top Classic Swiss Watch Designs”, and its presence in modern art museums underscores its status as a cultural icon and a testament to Swiss design excellence.Housed in a 40 mm case made from recycled 316L stainless steel, the new watch model strikes a confident yet understated presence on the wrist. The larger format enhances legibility while maintaining the design characteristics of the Classic Collection.Sustainability remains central to the new launch. The watch is paired with a 20 mm plant-based vegan grape leather strap, produced from byproducts of the winemaking industry. This material choice reflects MONDAINE’s use of alternative materials in its product range. The watch is powered by a Swiss quartz movement, offering precision, ease of use, and suitability for everyday life.The Mondaine Group is committed to using sustainable materials and production processes and has persistently followed the 3Rs rule of Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, for the past 60 years. Since 2020, Mondaine Group (including all brands) is one of the first watch companies worldwide to be comprehensively C02 neutral for scope 1,2,3 of the GHG protocol through reforestation. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

