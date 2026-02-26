From Heritage to Modern Icon: Celebrating 25 Years of Ahmed Al Maghribi in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi marks 25 years of regional leadership with strong momentum in Qatar, fueled by rising demand, a successful Shop and Win campaign, and a wave of new fragrance launches led by the K Series. As one of the most established names in Arabian perfumery, the brand continues to strengthen its position within the competitive landscape of perfumes in Qatar , combining heritage craftsmanship with modern retail strategy.Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi has evolved into a GCC fragrance authority with more than 190 stores across the region. Over the years, the brand has built its authority on high concentration Arabian compositions engineered for longevity in Gulf climates. That formula has secured repeat demand in Qatar, where customers prioritize projection, depth, and quality. In a market saturated with options, Ahmed Al Maghribi remains a reference point for those seeking the best perfume in Qatar without compromising authenticity.The anniversary aligns with Ramadan, a peak season for fragrance consumption and gifting. During this period, scent becomes part of daily preparation and Eid celebrations. To meet seasonal demand, the brand introduced structured Ramadan collections designed for personal wear and premium gifting. Increased digital traffic reflects shifting consumer behavior, as more shoppers choose to buy perfume online in Ramadan for verified products and timely delivery.Driving further engagement, Ahmed Al Maghribi recently concluded a Shop and Win campaign in Qatar, rewarding customers with prizes worth up to QAR 2500 for purchases made through its website. The initiative strengthened online conversions and encouraged customers to order perfume online in Qatar, reinforcing trust in the brand’s official digital channel.Furthermore, Ahmed Al Maghribi continued to strengthen its presence in Qatar with stores located at prime destinations including; Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Souq Waqif, and the vibrant Al Nasar Area, offering customers easy access to its iconic fragrances across the city.On top of that, recent fragrance launches, including the K Series, added new momentum to the 25 year milestone. The collection features performance focused blends developed for strong sillage and extended wear. Alongside these launches, the house continues to offer structured oriental and oud based compositions widely regarded among loyal customers as the best perfume for men in its category.A spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi stated, “Our 25 year milestone reflects disciplined growth and customer trust. Qatar remains a key market for us, especially during Ramadan when fragrance demand rises significantly. We will continue investing in product innovation and digital accessibility.”With anniversary momentum, seasonal relevance, and expanding digital reach, Ahmed Al Maghribi reinforces its leadership in Perfumes in Qatar while making it easier than ever to Order perfume online in Qatar with confidence.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is one of the most recognized fragrance houses in the GCC, known for crafting exclusive Arabian perfumes with a refined modern touch. Founded in the UAE, the brand is known for premium perfumes, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. Today, it operates over 190 retail outlets and branches across the GCC and exports to more than 100+ countries worldwide, reflecting its strong regional leadership and growing global demand.

