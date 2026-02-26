The Trueness Project and World Happiness Foundation Unite for the 2026 Grand Butterfly Gathering
DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if one day could change the world? On the last Saturday of June 2026, thousands of people across 100 countries will dress as butterflies, and that's just the beginning.
Two of the world's most passionate advocates for human transformation have joined forces.
The Trueness Project and the World Happiness Foundation have announced a landmark partnership to produce the 2026 Grand Butterfly Gathering, an international celebration of peace, joy, and the extraordinary power of collective human intention.
This isn't your typical conference or awareness campaign. It's a movement.
Held annually on the last Saturday of June, the Grand Butterfly Gathering invites individuals, schools, nonprofits, and community leaders from every corner of the globe to publicly commit to peace and personal transformation. The butterfly — nature's most powerful symbol of renewal and courage — anchors an experience that is equal parts spectacle and soul.
The 2026 celebration will be anchored in Jackson, Wyoming, with satellite gatherings spanning multiple continents. Whether in-person or virtual, participants worldwide will dress as butterflies, share transformation stories, engage in interdenominational prayers for peace, and make a public pledge to actively build happier, more unified communities.
Previous Gatherings have already drawn international participation and international press coverage for the World Record attempt for the largest assembly of people dressed as butterflies.
But the visual magic is only the surface.
Luis Gallardo, Founder of the World Happiness Foundation, has built a global movement around a radical idea that happiness isn't accidental but architected. His organization has worked with governments, corporations, and communities worldwide to make well-being a measurable, actionable priority.
Bringing that vision to the Grand Butterfly Gathering creates something genuinely unprecedented: grassroots transformation meeting global infrastructure.
Elle Ullmann, Co-Chair of World Happiness Fest, captured the spirit of the collaboration perfectly.
"The Grand Butterfly Gathering creates a shared space where transformation becomes tangible," said Ullmann. "Together, we are strengthening leadership, happiness, and peaceful coexistence worldwide."
M. Teresa Lawrence, JD, DHL, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, sees the partnership as proof of what aligned purpose can produce.
"This partnership demonstrates what becomes possible when purpose-driven institutions unite around a shared vision," said Lawrence. "We're inviting people everywhere to celebrate peace, growth, and the power of standing together for a more joyful world."
The 2026 Gathering places particular emphasis on amplifying voices from underrepresented regions — ensuring that global solidarity isn't just a phrase, but a lived experience for communities who rarely see themselves centered in international movements.
Educators, students, social entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates are all encouraged to participate. The event will feature storytelling, artistic expression, ceremonial elements, and meaningful opportunities for global connection designed to spark engagement that lasts long after a single day.
The world is ready for this moment. Are you?
Registration for the 2026 Grand Butterfly Gathering is now open at https://butterflymarch.com/registration/.
About The Trueness Project
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing leadership, youth empowerment, and global unity through mentorship, educational access, and the Grand Butterfly Gathering. Learn more at https://www.truenessproject.org.
About the World Happiness Foundation
An international nonprofit dedicated to advancing freedom, consciousness, and well-being worldwide, positioning happiness as a measurable framework for societies, institutions, and governments. Learn more at https://www.worldhappiness.foundation.
For any inquiries, contact:
M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director,
The Trueness Project, and an Official Ambassador of Kindness
teresa@truenessproject.org
