The Bioconjugation Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Between 2026 and 2030, Reaching $11.12 Billion by 2030

Bioconjugation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioconjugation market is experiencing significant momentum, driven by advancements in biomedical research and targeted therapies. As this field evolves, understanding its market size, growth drivers, and regional dynamics offers valuable insights into future opportunities for stakeholders and innovators.

Bioconjugation Market Size and Its Growth Trajectory

The bioconjugation market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $6.12 billion in 2025 to $6.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by heightened biologics research, growing development of antibody-based therapeutics, increased diagnostic assay innovation, widespread adoption of protein labeling techniques, and the availability of standardized conjugation kits.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even faster, reaching $11.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7%. Factors driving this forecast include the development of targeted drug conjugates, growing investments in precision medicine, the rise of companion diagnostics, greater use of conjugated biomolecules in imaging, and a stronger demand for scalable conjugation workflows. Key trends shaping the market during this period are increased use of site-specific conjugation methods, advanced linker chemistries, the need for high-purity conjugation reagents, expansion of automated conjugation platforms, and an enhanced focus on stability and reproducibility.

Understanding the Bioconjugation Process

Bioconjugation involves the chemical attachment of biomolecules—such as proteins, peptides, nucleic acids, or carbohydrates—to other molecules or functional surfaces. This technique allows for precise linking of biological molecules to labels, drugs, carriers, or materials while maintaining their biological activity and specificity. Through selective chemical reactions, specialized linker chemistries, and stabilization strategies, bioconjugation ensures robust bonding and functional integrity, making it compatible with various downstream biological and analytical applications.

Primary Factor Accelerating Growth in the Bioconjugation Market

The surge in demand for targeted therapeutics is a major force propelling the bioconjugation market forward. Targeted therapeutics are treatments designed to selectively attack disease-causing cells or molecules, thus enhancing treatment precision and minimizing harm to healthy tissues. The growing emphasis on precision medicine fuels this trend, as it enables more effective therapies with fewer side effects. Bioconjugation facilitates targeted therapeutics by precisely linking drugs to targeting molecules, improving selective delivery and boosting therapeutic performance.

For example, in February 2024, West China Hospital at Sichuan University reported that over 47 new targeted therapeutics received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023. These accounted for roughly 85.5% of all new drug approvals, highlighting a strong focus on precision-targeted treatments in the United States. This trend clearly underscores how rising demand for targeted therapies is driving bioconjugation market growth.

Regional Market Share and Growth Outlook for Bioconjugation

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bioconjugation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

