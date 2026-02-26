25 Years of Tradition, Innovation, and Enduring Craftsmanship – Ahmed Al Maghribi’s Significance in Oman

MUSCAT, OMAN, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes marks its 25th anniversary with a major presence in Oman, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most established Arabic perfume brands. With more than 190 stores across the GCC and a fast growing international footprint, the UAE founded brand continues to shape demand for premium perfumes in Oman through scale, discipline, and consistent product performance.Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi built its reputation on luxury Arabian perfumery refined with a modern perspective. Over the past 25 years, the house has expanded its portfolio to include high concentration perfumes, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. Its sustained growth reflects structured retail expansion and controlled production standards. In a competitive market where customers actively search for the best perfume in Oman , the brand’s longevity signals trust and repeat loyalty.The anniversary celebrations coincide with Ramadan, a season when fragrance holds strong cultural value across Oman. Scent becomes part of daily preparation, evening gatherings, and thoughtful gifting. In response, Ahmed Al Maghribi Oman has introduced curated Ramadan collections designed for families, corporate buyers, and individual customers. Through its official website, shoppers can buy perfume online and access verified products, seasonal offers, and exclusive gift options with secure delivery across the country.Product innovation continues to drive relevance. In recent months, the brand launched multiple new fragrances, including the highly anticipated K-Series, strengthening its premium positioning in the region.These launches were supported by coordinated retail rollouts and strong customer engagement. For those seeking the best perfume for men, the portfolio includes premium oud blends and long-lasting compositions tailored to the region’s climate. Several signature releases continue to rank among the best perfumes in Oman based on durability and scent projection.Physical retail presence remains a core advantage. Customers can experience collections first hand at top locations including, Mall of Muscat, Mall of Oman, City Centre Muscat, Avenue Mall, Safeer Mall, Oasis Mall, Liwa Mall and other 50+ Ahmed Al Maghribi stores in Oman. At the same time, digital demand continues to rise as more customers choose to order perfume online for convenience without compromising authenticity. This integrated approach strengthens the brand’s leadership within the growing perfumes in Oman sector.A spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi Oman stated, “Reaching 25 years is a responsibility. Our focus remains on protecting quality, expanding with discipline, and offering Oman customers fragrances that reflect both heritage and modern expectations. Ramadan is an important season for us, and we are proud to present collections that honor tradition while meeting today’s standards.”As the brand enters its next chapter, Ahmed Al Maghribi Oman continues to set benchmarks for perfumes in Oman, combining anniversary momentum, seasonal relevance, and retail strength while making it easier than ever to order perfume online this Ramadan across the Sultanate.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is one of the most recognized fragrance houses in the GCC, known for crafting exclusive Arabian perfumes with a refined modern touch. Founded in the UAE, the brand is known for premium perfumes, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. Today, it operates over 190 retail outlets and branches across the GCC and exports to more than 100+ countries worldwide, reflecting its strong regional leadership and growing global demand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.