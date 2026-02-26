The Utility Private Fifth Generation (5G) Network Slicing Market Is Projected to Grow to USD 4.7 Billion 2030 a 29% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The utility sector is undergoing a significant technological transformation with the adoption of private fifth generation (5G) network slicing, which enhances communication capabilities through dedicated and segmented network infrastructure. This advancement is set to revolutionize how utilities manage and operate their services, offering improved efficiency and security. Let’s explore the current market landscape, driving forces, regional insights, and future growth prospects for the utility private 5G network slicing market.

Rapid Expansion in Utility Private 5G Network Slicing Market Size

The utility private 5G network slicing market has seen remarkable growth recently and is projected to expand further. Market size is estimated to increase from $1.32 billion in 2025 to $1.7 billion in 2026, demonstrating a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. This progress has been fueled by factors such as the modernization of smart grids, increased investment in renewable energy infrastructure, growing industrial wireless communication demands, automation in utility operations, and the need for secure networks that protect critical infrastructure.

Future Growth Outlook and Market Projections for Utility Private 5G Network Slicing

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $4.7 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 29.0%. Key contributors to this anticipated expansion include policies favoring private spectrum allocation, wider adoption of edge computing technologies in utility sectors, rising demand for real-time asset monitoring, increased cybersecurity compliance requirements, and greater investments in resilient digital infrastructure. Notable trends shaping this forecast period involve the acceleration of private 5G network deployments within utilities, growth of low-latency communication networks critical for mission success, the use of network virtualization and orchestration technologies, a strong focus on secure network connectivity for utilities, and the integration of multi-slice architectures to support diverse operational needs.

Understanding Utility Private 5G Network Slicing Technology

Utility private 5G network slicing involves the creation of a dedicated private 5G wireless network designed specifically for utility providers such as those in electricity, water, gas, and renewable energy sectors. This network is logically divided into multiple isolated slices, each tailored to meet precise requirements for latency, reliability, bandwidth, and security. These slices empower utilities to simultaneously support a variety of critical and non-critical applications, including smart grid management, substation automation, real-time condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and workforce communication, all on one private 5G platform while maintaining service quality and operational robustness.

Growing Importance of Private 5G Networks in Utility Operations

The rising use of private 5G networks among utility providers is a key factor driving market expansion. These networks offer dedicated, secure, and high-performance connectivity tailored to a single enterprise or utility, often enhanced by network slicing to ensure mission-critical applications receive the necessary resources and reliability. The increasing reliance on private 5G solutions is motivated by utilities’ need for secure and dependable communication channels that support grid control, monitoring, and automation processes effectively.

Private 5G Network Adoption Trends Fueling Market Demand

Supporting the trend of growing private 5G use in utilities, network slicing technology enables the creation of secure, dedicated network segments tailored for critical utility functions. For example, in December 2024, The Office of Communications, a UK regulatory body, reported that as of July 2024, fewer than 30 fully operational commercial private mobile networks had been deployed by mobile network operators, marking an increase of 11 from 2023. These networks run on 4G, 5G, or hybrid systems and generally operate in the 3.4–4.2 GHz and 2.6 GHz frequency ranges. This growth in private mobile network deployments illustrates the increasing adoption by utilities, which in turn propels the utility private 5G network slicing market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Rises Rapidly in Utility Private 5G Network Slicing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the utility private 5G network slicing market, underscoring its leadership in adopting this technology. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding industrialization and digital infrastructure upgrades. The market report spans several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments.

