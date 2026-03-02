Selma Blair and Trevor Donovan, 'Dancing with the Stars' Alumni, Join Cast in 'Ethan Almighty – Ethan’s Law'

Sean Patrick Flanery Selma Blair (Photo Credit: Amy Harrity) Trevor Donovan

Expanding Ensemble Brings Recognizable Talent to Inspirational True Story

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a casting move that brings together widely recognized talent across both film and mainstream audiences, Dancing with the Stars alumni Selma Blair and Trevor Donovan have joined Sean Patrick Flanery (Nefarious, The Boondock Saints) in the upcoming faith-based feature Ethan Almighty – Ethan’s Law.

Blair, whose career spans iconic roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and the Hellboy franchise, brings depth and emotional resonance to the production. She will portray Claire Patterson, a pivotal character whose journey reflects the film’s core themes of healing, faith, and transformation.

Donovan, known for his work in the feature film Reagan and 90210 and a wide range of television and feature projects, as well as a dedicated animal welfare advocate. Donovan adds further strength to the ensemble with his grounded presence and broad audience appeal. His ability to connect with viewers across both network and streaming platforms makes him a natural fit for the film’s accessible and heartfelt tone.

Sean Patrick Flanery, well known as a versatile and dedicated actor, who excels at portraying both youthful enthusiasm and intense, complex psychological depth leads this all-star ensemble cast.

Ethan Almighty – Ethan’s Law is based on the viral true story of Jeff Callaway (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Ethan, a rescue dog whose extraordinary survival helped inspire meaningful changes to animal cruelty laws in Kentucky. The film blends themes of faith, perseverance, and redemption, positioning it within the growing faith-driven film marketplace.

“Selma brings an extraordinary depth of humanity and grace to this role,” said director Tané McClure. “There is a quiet strength in Selma’s presence that aligns beautifully with the heart of this story”

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have Trevor part of this film.” said producer Michelle Alexandria. “His ability to connect with audiences on such a human level along with his active involvement in animal advocacy, makes him an extraordinary addition to this film.”

The film is set to shoot this April in Bardstown, Kentucky and in Frankfort, at the Kentucky Capitol, where much of this incredible true story took place, combining hometown spirit, enthusiastic support and realism.

"This true story will touch your heart, proving that one kind act can change the world." adds Michelle Alexandria. "The production will be announcing further star name cast attachments in the next coming weeks."

"Ethan Almiighty - Ethan's Law" is written, directed, and produced by Tané McClure (McClure Films), with producer Michelle Alexandria of Light Year Pictures. Executive producers include Michael Olsen (Motion Media Group), Todd Slater (Convoke Media), and Stephanie Garvin and Lisanne Canty (Hollywood Expansion Corporation).

