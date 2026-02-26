Eversim Announces the Release of the Modding Tool DLC for Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three months ago, Eversim released Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition, a strategy and simulation game set in today’s real-world geopolitical landscape.With the Modding Tool Add-on DLC, players can create fully customized contexts and scenarios (mods), play them, and share them directly with other users.The Modding Tool offers extensive possibilities, allowing players to:Modify country data (economic, political, demographic, fiscal…) or company data (name, corporate structure, financial results, workforce, capital…)Change international relations between countries (diplomatic alignment, military alliances…)Transform world geography (merge countries, grant independence to regions, add new cities, insert or remove buildings of any kind…)Create highly detailed and advanced missions and scripted scenarios (trigger protests, wars, natural disasters, political scandals, assassinations, elections, character demands… with multiple triggering conditions and editable in-game text)Rewrite history by creating scenarios set in the past or future, starting from the year 1900Enrich scenarios with new character faces and names, as well as custom logos and organizations using the integrated customization kitEasily share creations (upload and download via the official website, or send mods directly from within the game)Integrate custom images, soundtracks, and videos from your computer (TV breaking news, headlines, event cinematics…)Three Official Mods IncludedThe DLC also includes three official scenarios created by the publisher, showcasing the full potential of the modding tool:Arctic WarsIn 2026, the United States and Russia compete for control of the Arctic’s vast natural resources, now increasingly accessible due to climate change. Following the election of a Republican president, the United States expanded its military presence on Greenland’s west coast, while Russia reinforced its position on the east coast. With petroleum reserves (estimated at nearly 10% of the world’s undiscovered resources), natural gas, aluminum, and rare earth elements at stake, tensions between the two superpowers are rising dangerously.Meanwhile, Greenland seeks independence from the Kingdom of Denmark, challenging environmental regulations and geopolitical stability.As Denmark’s leader, can you prevent global escalation?Make America Greater!January 2025. As President of the United States, your objective is bold: annex Greenland, Canada, and Panama.Amid complex negotiations, international rivalries, and local resistance, every decision will influence the global balance of power. Strategy, diplomacy, and determination will be essential to expand American influence and shape a stronger America than ever before.The End of Europe?The European Union has collapsed after populist parties swept national elections across the continent. Most member states have withdrawn, and new countries have emerged as regions such as Catalonia and Scotland gained independence.Take control of opposition parties in several countries and attempt to rebuild a new vision for Europe.The Eversim Award 2026 – Scenario Creation ContestTo mark this release, Eversim is launching a scenario creation contest open to all players.From February 22 to April 22, 2026, create and publish your scenarios using the Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition Modding Tool for a chance to win the Eversim Awards 2026. Winning entries will receive a monetary prize in recognition of their achievement.Three Prize Categories:Best ScenarioAwarded to the most developed and engaging scenario, featuring strong narrative coherence, rich character interactions, meaningful plot twists, and high-quality integration of in-game events.Most original modThis award will be for the mod showing the most original background and high quality formatting.Most Popular ModThe community award — the winner will be determined by players votes.

Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edtion Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.