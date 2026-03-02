Arbisoft and ذكاءات (Thakaat) Sign MOU to Advance Digital Education in Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030

Yasser Bashir, CEO Arbisoft and Sami Omar Al Hussayen, CEO of Thakaat sign MOU between Arbisoft and Thakaat to Advance Digital Education in Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 MOU signing between Arbisoft and Thakaat to Advance Digital Education in Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 at APCG

Arbisoft and Thakaat signed an MOU at APCG 2026 to scale digital education in KSA, advancing Vision 2030 with Edly platforms, training, and workforce readiness.

This partnership stems from strong confidence in Arbisoft’s capabilities and its deep expertise in developing large-scale educational platforms.” — Sami Omar Al Hussayen, CEO of Thakaat

RIYADH, RIYADH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbisoft and Thakaat signed an MOU at the Asia-Pacific Conference on Giftedness 2026 to collaborate on scaling digital education and talent development across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. The agreement formalizes a strategic partnership to explore deployments of open, scalable learning platforms, teacher development programs, and initiatives that strengthen workforce readiness.Under the agreement, Arbisoft will contribute its global education engineering expertise and its open-source learning platform, Edly, enabling institutions to build flexible, future-ready digital learning ecosystems. Thakaat will provide local strategic insight, ecosystem partnerships, and implementation leadership to ensure alignment with national priorities and measurable impact within the Saudi education landscape.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s transformation journey,” said Yasser Bashir, CEO of Arbisoft. “By combining global engineering excellence with deep local expertise, we aim to help build resilient digital learning infrastructures that empower educators, nurture gifted learners, and strengthen the Kingdom’s future workforce.”“Our partnership with Arbisoft marks a strategic step driven by a shared belief in the rapid transformation taking place in the digital education sector worldwide, and in the importance of preparing for this shift through advanced technological infrastructure and innovative solutions. This partnership stems from strong confidence in Arbisoft’s capabilities and its deep expertise in developing large-scale educational platforms. Beyond technical development, it aims to support national transformation in the education sector, foster innovation, and enhance the quality of educational outcomes, in alignment with the goals of the Human Capability Development Program and Saudi Vision 2030,” said Sami Omar Al Hussayen, CEO of Thakaat.The memorandum was formalized by Yasser Bashir, CEO of Arbisoft, and Sami Omar Al Hussayen, CEO of Thakaat. The organisations will now move to define pilot activities and collaborative workstreams to translate the MOU into tangible programs.About ArbisoftArbisoft is a global software engineering company that partners with organizations to design, build, and scale digital products and platforms. Founded in 2007, the company has grown to 800+ professionals across offices in the United States, Pakistan, Germany, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Arbisoft delivers expertise in custom software development, AI and data engineering , cloud and DevOps, quality assurance, and education technology , serving clients across industries including education, travel, healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.As we continue to grow, our core mission remains unchanged: to deliver world-class technology solutions that help businesses succeed in today’s fast-moving digital world.We’re excited about what’s ahead and look forward to this next chapter with our esteemed clients by our side.Media contact: pr@arbisoft.com

