Dr. Hassan Abdalla Earns 2025 Harold Ensign Engineering Excellence Award for KeeperX™ Energy Safety Innovation

Dr. Hassan Abdalla holding the 2025 Harold Ensign Engineering Excellence Award presented by the National Petroleum Management Corporation Award recipients at the 2025 NPMC PETRO 26 Military & Industry Aviation Fueling Seminar held at MGM National Harbor Dr. Hassan Abdalla holding the 2025 Harold Ensign Engineering Excellence Award presented by the National Petroleum Management Corporation during the PETRO 26 Aviation Fueling Seminar

Recognized for advancing safety, modernization, and customer engagement across fueling, aviation, military, and industrial environments.

KeeperX was developed to address long-standing safety and engagement gaps in fueling environments, and it is an honor to see the innovation recognized at both national and international levels.” — Dr. Hassan Abdalla

WASHINGTON, D.C. METROPOLITAN REGION, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Hassan Abdalla , founder of KeeperX and US Glocal Consultancy LLC , has received both national and international recognition for contributions to safety enhancement and operational improvement across energy and fueling environments.Dr. Abdalla was honored with 2025 Harold Ensign Engineering Excellence Award, a distinguished named award presented annually by the National Petroleum Management Corporation. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant and enduring contributions to the engineering, design, advancement, and operational effectiveness of petroleum and aviation fueling systems.Named in honor of Harold Ensign a globally respected fuel system engineer known for decades of contributions to aviation fueling controls and hydrant systems, the award reflects engineering excellence within the petroleum and aviation fueling sector.The recognition was formally presented during the PETRO 26 Military & Industry Aviation Fueling Seminar and Trade Show, held at MGM National Harbor in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. The event brought together professionals from aviation, military, and energy fueling industries to highlight advancements in fueling safety, system design, and operational reliability.In addition to the NPMC engineering distinction, KeeperX™ also received the Global Recognition Award for Innovation Excellence through a competitive international selection process, underscoring the solution’s broader applicability across fuel retail, aviation, military, and industrial energy environments.A Multi-Function Safety and Engagement SystemAbout the innovation, KeeperX is a removable, non-structural, fire-resistant (FR) protective sleeve engineered for fuel pump hoses and industrial hose systems requiring enhanced safety coverage.On fuel forecourts, KeeperX partially wraps over fuel pump hoses, adding an additional layer of certified FR protection. The sleeve incorporates also:• A dedicated branding surface for advertising and informational messaging• An integrated QR code enabling drivers to access promotions, discounts, and station services, including convenience store offerings• A modernized visual appearance that improves uniformity and presentationBeyond retail fueling environments, the KeeperX™ concept is adaptable for aviation, military, and industrial hose systems where enhanced durability, protection, and safety visibility are required.KeeperX™ integrates multiple functions where provides safety, protection, communication, branding, and modernization into a single engineered solution.Origin of the InnovationDr. Hassan Abdalla developed KeeperX™ after identifying safety and engagement inconsistencies across fueling sites and energy-sensitive environments like the gas stations.He observed that, in certain locations, non-fire-retardant materials are used for promotional purposes near or over the fueling equipment, potentially introducing avoidable risks. Additionally, many industrial hoses remain exposed to environmental stressors, increasing wear and long-term safety concerns.“KeeperX™ was developed to address long-standing safety and engagement gaps in fueling environments and other sensitive industries,” said Dr. Hassan Abdalla. “It is an honor to see this innovation recognized at both national and international levels.”Pilot Readiness and Industry InterestKeeperX™ is currently in a prototype and pilot-ready phase, with evaluations planned across fuel stations and specialized environments including aviation and military fueling operations.The system supports registered QR code engagement, enabling measurable interaction while maintaining safety compliance standards.The innovation is presently offered for complementary pilot testing, with coordination underway with fuel operators and organizations in multiple countries. Interest has also been expressed regarding franchise opportunities and strategic investment partnerships.Additional RecognitionDr. Abdalla was also recently shortlisted for the Oil & Gas Middle East Awards 2026 in the category of Transformational Leader of the Year, recognizing leadership and innovation within the energy sector.The recognitions awarded to Dr. Abdalla and KeeperX™ reflect the innovation’s contribution to advancing safety and engagement standards across energy-related industries. Such acknowledgments are important for national benefits and encourage innovators and entrepreneurs to continue contributing to societal advancement and to help shape a more secure and sustainable future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.