LOUISVILLE LYFT RAPIST: ICE Asks Kentucky Authorities to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged for Sexual Assaulting a Mother of Four Passenger

Criminal illegal alien released by Biden locked the woman in his car, pulled a gun on her, and sodomized her

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement announcing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Yordan Basilio Diaz Vera, a criminal illegal alien who sexually assaulted his Lyft passenger he was driving in Louisville, Kentucky on February 4.

Earlier this month, ICE lodged the detainer for Diaz Vera—a criminal illegal alien from Cuba—following his arrest by local authorities on charges for sodomizing and kidnapping a mother of four in Louisville, Kentucky.

Local reports state this criminal illegal alien picked up the woman in a Lyft to transport her to a doctor’s appointment. After picking her up, Diaz Vera allegedly drove the woman to a parking lot, locked the doors and pulled a gun from the glove compartment. This predator climbed into the backseat and sodomized the woman. Diaz Vera is charged with sodomy, menacing, and kidnapping.

“Yordan Basilio Diaz Vera was released into our communities under the Biden administration before he went onto to brutally sodomize a mother of four at gunpoint in Louisville. This criminal illegal alien is a monster who has no right to be in our country and this crime was entirely preventable,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We have lodged an arrest detainer requesting local authorities notify ICE law enforcement instead of RELEASING this predator from jail into Louisville neighborhoods. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow sexual predator illegal aliens to roam free in America.”

Diaz Vera illegally entered the U.S. in November 2022 under the Biden administration and was released into the country.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #